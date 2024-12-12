As Chris Brown's concert is almost here, many netizens on social media have been reselling their tickets

Many fans questioned the peeps who are reselling their tickets, as some speculated that it might be because the tickets are being sold at R200

The American singer and songwriter will be on his SA two-day tour on 14 and 15 December 2024

Netizens resold their Breezy concert tickets. Image: Prince Williams/Marcus Ingram

Many South Africans are excited about the long-awaited Chris Brown concert, which will take place on December 14 and 15, 2024, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Peeps resell their Breezy tickets

With just a few days left till many netizens will be screaming at the top of their lungs during Chris Brown's concert, some fans have raised concerns about the number of netizens on social media who are reselling their tickets.

Some also speculated that people are reselling their tickets because the remaining ones are now being sold for R200, and Ticketmaster and others thought that people who live in different provinces couldn't afford plane tickets and accommodation to Jozi.

@Dowsky26 said:

"So many people are selling their Chris Brown tickets… is it because they are R200 now or?"

@laniii_ru wrote:

"Hi, I’m selling Chris Brown tickets for 14 December Reserved Seating; let me know if you are interested. (Price Negotiable)."

@TP_Masina commented:

"Some aren’t selling legitimate tickets. They’re trying to scam people. Others bought tickets hoping to resell them at an exorbitant price, but having a second date means they can’t do that. Hopefully, they lose the money and don’t try to do that again. The resale market is a problem."

Chris Brown trolls Women For Change Group

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown has responded to Women For Change SA amid their intensive protests to stop the American singer from coming to South Africa in December. Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the star's response.

Hebanna! Chris Breezy had a few minutes to respond to the popular Women For Change SA group. The non-profit organisation has been fighting tirelessly to stop the award-winning singer and dancer from coming to Mzansi because of his GBV history.

