Former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels has landed herself in hot water as she faced a serious fraud charge

In a turn of events, the popular actress allegedly forged signatures and falsified documents to acquire a Porsche, which she gifted herself last year

Many netizens flooded the comment section, reacting to reports of the star's alleged fraud scandal

Actress Buhle Samuels is allegedly involved in a fraud scandal. Image: Oupa Bopape

Bathong! Things just took a drastic turn for the famous South African actress Buhle Samuels, who is facing a serious alleged fraud case.

Is Buhle Samuels guilty of fraud?

Social media has been buzzing after news about the former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels being involved in a fraud scandal went viral.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Samuels allegedly falsified company documents and forged signatures to acquire a luxury Porsche car, which she last year gifted herself with and posted about on her Instagram page.

In the news report, it was also mentioned that the star appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 23 April 2025, and her case was then postponed to Friday, 16 May 2025.

It was also reported that the authorities have seized the vehicle, which is held as evidence in the investigation.

Netizens weigh in on Samuels' alleged fraud scandal

After the news about the star's alleged fraud scandal, many netizens didn't waste time as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. While others said they awaiting her side of the story, many mentioned that they weren't surprised that she was accused of fraud. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Thuli Phongolo is next."

@FutureBite wrote:

"We will be there."

@TheGeopol commented:

"You called us jealous when we called BS on Buhle Samuel. We need to protect the youth of SA from vultures who sell fake lifestyles on the proceeds of crime."

@Goatttttttttt9 responded:

"I am not surprised, it was a matter of when nje."

@puophaaa replied:

"Sometimes showing off will get you into trouble… they (celebrities) like to show off a lot you’d think they learnt from Hamilton Ndlovu and Sam Holdings. Eat quietly."

Buhle Samuels is set to prove her innocence amid an alleged fraud case. Image: Oupa Bopape

Buhle Samuels responds to fraud and forgery allegations

Buhle Samuels decided to give her side of the story after charting social media trends on 23 April 2025. Speaking to the popular gossip page, Maphephandaba, the actress said the allegations were false. She also noted that she was not at liberty to share more details because the matter was already in court.

Samuels also warned those who are spreading the rumours about her to refrain from doing so. The message read:

"It’s a legal matter, so I can not get into the nitty gritty currently. What I can categorically state is, the accusations are very false and legal action will be taken against anyone who endorses these falsehoods. I’d prefer for you not to run with this until the matter is resolved. The truth will reveal itself in due course."

