South African actress Buhle Samuels had many gushing over her recent gym content

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of Samuels showing off her stunning body at the gym

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the former Muvhango star's body

Actress Buhle Samuels showed off her hourglass figure at the gym. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

It is no secret that the South African actress Buhle Samuels is one of the celebrities with a banging hourglass glass body with fans talking about it every chance they get.

Buhle Samuels gym content trends on X

Social media has been buzzing recently after the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels showing off her stunning body after her gym session on their Twitter (X) page.

Many netizens gushed over her stunning figure shortly after the clip was posted online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their opinions regarding Buhle's body

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Samuels' video she took at the gym recently. Here's what they had to say below:

@karabeast24 wrote:

"One day they will leak her content."

@HurtfulReplies responded:

"My homie right there at the back couldn't mind his business."

@muzi2104 said:

"These ones give it away easily because they have to create content while exercising. They spend longer on pieces of equipment in the gym because they must set up cameras and phones for content."

@KagisoKaygee101 responded:

"Brother won't miss gym ever again in his life."

@DRMaradonaMazwi replied:

"She is trying to maintain Turkey walls."

@GeorgeMati31906 commented:

"The gym used to be a place of fitness, but now."

@RefilweDuba mentioned:

"No lie, she's beautiful."

Actress Buhle Samuels' gym video trended on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Buhle accused of moving in with Asavela Mqokiyana's hubby

Meanwhile, in June 2024, Asavela Mqokiyana, who was married to Vuyisa Mqokiyana, was a part of the buzz about Buhle Samuels on X.

Gossipmonger Musa Khwula alleged that Buhle Samuels now lives in Sandton and moved into an apartment with Asavela Mqokiyana's husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana. Musa sparked the rumour that she had left her husband, Thando Sonqishe, and was living with Vuyisa. He said Asavela used to live in the same unit.

Who is Buhle Samuels

Actress Buhle Samuels was born in Soweto but raised in Pretoria North, South Africa. Buhle’s mother is a nurse in Saudi Arabia. She often watches SA news, and they communicate via the phone. Buhle has never revealed her dad to the public.

Samuels hosted a breakfast show on the Africa Magic channel. In 2014, she became more famous by playing the role of Matshidiso Mofokeng on SABC2's flagship soap opera, Muvhango. The Muvhango producers watched Buhle Samuels audition for The Lion King but found her talent and skills suitable for the role of Matshidiso.

Mzansi cheers as Buhle Samuels announces new movie

Briefly News previously reported that Buhle Samuels is a movie star, babe! Our girl shared the good news that she starred in an upcoming Nollywood film called All's Fair in Love. Buhle received praise and warm congratulations from her supporters, who can't wait to watch her new movie.

Our girl, Buhle Samuels, is already chasing the bag, and the year just kicked off! Having recently made a surprise return to Muvhango as fan-favourite Matshidiso, the actress announced that she has more work on the way.

Taking to her Instagram page, Buhle shared the cover of her upcoming Nollywood film, All's Fair in Love, slated to premiere on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2024.

