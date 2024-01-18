Buhle Samuels has announced that she will be appearing in a Nigerian film

The actress shared the news online, excited for the premiere of All's Fair in Love

Mzansi is excited to watch the Nollywood film and congratulated Buhle on bagging the role

Buhle Samuels revealed she would star in an upcoming Nollywood movie called 'All's Fair in Love'. Images: buhlesamuels

Buhle Samuels is a movie star, baby! Our girl shared the good news that she will star in an upcoming Nollywood film called All's Fair in Love, set to premiere in February 2024. Buhle received praise and warm congratulations from her supporters, who can't wait to watch her new movie.

Buhle Samuels announces Nollywood movie

Our girl, Buhle Samuels is already chasing the bag, and the year just kicked off! Having recently made a surprise return to Muvhango as fan-favourite Matshidiso, the actress announced that she has more work on the way.

Taking to her Instagram page, Buhle shared the cover of her upcoming Nollywood film, All's Fair in Love, slated to premiere on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2024:

"Hello, Nollywood Lovers! Love, friendship, and secrets collide in #AllIsFairInLoveMovie. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions!"

The film stars Nigerian actors, Deyemi Okanlawon and Timini Egbuson, in what appears to be a love triangle:

Mzansi shows love to Buhle Samuels

Netizens gathered to congratulate Buhle Samuels on bagging a new acting role:

South African dancer, Takkies cheered:

"Yaaaaaaas!"

Mzansi rapper, L Tido hyped Buhle up:

"Look at you!!! Movie star!"

simzngema showed love:

"Congratulations, my Buhle omuhle!"

blackbarbielish was excited:

"GWORRRRRL!!! Can’t wait to indulge!!!!!!"

South African actress, Cindy Mahlangu said:

"Congratulations, beautiful!"

Timini Egbuson praised his co-star:

"Working with this woman was all sorts of amazing! Can’t wait to see the magic!"

kenzy.udosen gushed over Buhle:

"Such a joy to work with you!!! Can’t wait to see you on screen!!!"

