Bonko Khoza reflected on being a parent and how it has changed the dynamic of his marriage

The actor, popularly known for his role in The Wife , revealed that it has become a challenge operating on lack of sleep

Moreover, Khoza also said he now looks at his wife differently, in awe of how amazing she is as a mother

‘The Wife’ star Bonko Khoza revealed that parenthood has not been easy on himself or his wife. Images: bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Bonko Khoza opened up about how having a baby has changed his marriage and how he sees his wife. The actor says he's amazed at how good of a mother his wife, Lesego, is despite the challenges of new parenthood.

Bonko Khoza reflects on marriage and parenthood

Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego recently welcomed their first baby, and the actor revealed that it has not been easy. The Wife's star actor opened up about how taxing being a parent has been for himself and his wife, Lesego, saying adjusting to the new dynamic has been tricky.

Speaking with The Makhs, the actor revealed that he and his wife are still trying to adjust to parenthood, though it has its challenges:

"Naturally, there's that added element in the home. What we knew as our dynamic has changed and adjusting to it is tricky. Having a newborn, you live in three-hour gaps that she sleeps in, in the 24 hours.

It's evident, the lack of sleep, the busyness, helping each other, relieving each other. At the foundation of it, we still got it. I'm learning more about Lesego and how amazing of a mother she is, she's an amazing mom.

Lesego added to her husband's sentiments, saying she has had to adjust to Bonko's work schedule:

"In the first week of bringing the baby home, he had to be away for work, and I was alone at night because not everyone could wake up to help. Everything the baby did, I would text him."

We have telepathic senses where if I see that he's struggling, I'm the first to say, 'Let me help,' and vice versa. We're always there to help each other most of the time. Now that he has a hectic shooting schedule, I have the baby. I believe God has given me time to take care of the baby while he [Bonko] takes care of our finances."

Mzansi shows love to the Khozas

Netizens can't get enough of Bonko and Lesego Khoza's love and support for each other:

letshegomancoe4481 fawned over the couple:

"This couple is so refreshing. Lesego is so genuine and sweet."

natashashapolamwamba5683 said:

"These two genuinely adore each other, it's beautiful to witness."

asanda_magubane was moved:

"This was such a sobering reminder that if we are as purposefully led in loving as we are in chasing careers and all these other “things,” then it can indeed be easy."

gbngcobo wrote:

"You can tell that they really LIKE each other and that it's rooted in a strong friendship they have for each other."

ngcwelekazijbooi was in awe:

"The presence of God between them is so evident."

elizabethnkankha1355 emphasised:

"It's really important to like each other in a marriage or any relationship of that kind. I like the fact that they're each other's greatest cheerleader."

Bonko Khoza reflects on his past

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Bonko Khoza's recollection of his past and how he found salvation in his acting career.

The actor/ model touched on the life he was leading, where he battled substance abuse and suicidal thoughts.

Source: Briefly News