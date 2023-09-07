Former The Wife star Bonko Khoza has spoken out about his acting career and how acting has been therapeutic for him

Bonko Khoza's career took off with his iconic role on Showmax's The Wife, where he played Mqhele Zulu

He said acting placed him in a better place in his life as he had opened up about being suicidal

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Bonko Khoza's newfound fame saw him reflecting on his troubled past, where he battled dr*gs.

Bonko Khoza got candid on his love for acting and how he battled depression in the past. @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Bonko Khoza gets real on mental health

In an interview with, TshisaLIVE, Bonko lifted the lid on his past and what he endured before his first acting gig. He had thrown himself into the life of d*ugs before his newfound fame.

“It was therapy for me, where the nightlife and the dru*s went with Jabz."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that the characters he plays have been therapeutic for him, including his memorable role as Mqhele Zulu on The Wife.

Bonko and Lesego welcome baby girl

Bonko Khoza and his wife, Lesego Khoza welcomed their baby girl into the world

They kept the arrival of their daughter under wraps until he told the media that she arrived three weeks ago. He said this to the news publication.

"It's been a beautiful time, my wife and I are learning each other more now. She's an amazing mom so far. If anything, that's my biggest blessing. We're having a good time with our daughter, learning parenthood, navigating parenthood, navigating our work, the balance of everything."

Bonko almost drowns kissing his wife

Bonko and his wife, Lesego Khoza, enjoyed some time away from the bustling city and became one with nature. They went on vacation where Bonko tried to kiss her on camera but failed when he nearly drowns in the pool.

The hilarious video captured the hearts of many, especially after he asked Lesego to edit that part out.

Bonko on his character as Mqhele

Briefly News previously reported that Bonko Khoza opened up about his role as Mqhele on The Wife.

Mqhele was a taxi driver that had a very bad temper. To tap into Mqhele's nature, Bonko spent months living as Mqhele.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News