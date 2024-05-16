Soweto club Orlando Pirates are a point away from second place and a spot in the CAF Champions League

Pirates will face TS Galaxy on Saturday, 18 May 2024, and coach José Riveiro expects a tough match

Bucs supporters showed their belief that the side could beat Stellenbosch FC to second place in the PSL

Orlando Pirates José Riveiro has two matches left to secure a spot in the CAF Champions League. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Third-placed Orlando Pirates aim for second place in the PSL as they sit a point away from the coveted spot with two games left.

The Soweto side will look to keep the pressure on Stellenbosch FC by beating TS Galaxy on Saturday, 18 May 2024.

Orlando Pirates want Champions League spot

Pirates will face Galaxy on Saturday, 18 May, as confirmed in the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the side expects a tough match against fifth-placed Galaxy, while forward Tshegofatso Mabasa will look to secure his lead in the PSL Golden Boot race.

The source said:

“Pirates must keep the pressure on Stellenbosch [who will face Mamelodi Sundowns on 18 May]. TS Galaxy has done well this season, so it will not be easy, but the players are ready.”

Bucs supporters back their side

Pirates fans took to social media to back their side and have called for the Soweto side to award on-loan midfielder Thalente Mbatha with a permanent contract.

Frans Noge is a Pirates fan:

“We are in this together. We win together. We lose together. Once and always Buccaneers.”

Steve Steven expects a tough match:

“This will be a tough match.”

Molaba Matlakala supports Pirates:

“Good luck, Bucs, as always.”

Di Brås wants the second position:

“Position two, we must fight for it.”

Lwando Mbotho predicts a Bucs victory:

“Straight win for the Mighty Buccaneers. We will finish in the second spot.”

Orlando Pirates deny gambling claims

As Briefly News reported, an online video showed Orlando Pirates players discussing betting on an English Premiership match.

The club denied that its players violated the strict rule against betting on matches, saying the video captured a light-hearted moment.

Source: Briefly News