12th-placed AmaZulu are two points away from a top-eight finish in the PSL with two games left to play

Usuthu coach Pablo Franco Martin says the side are capable of beating Sekhukhune United and Lamontville Golden Arrows

Local football fans took to social media to blast the Spaniard, who they say is not a good fit for the Natal-based side

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

AmaZulu Coach Pablo Franco Martin says AmaZulu can win their last two games. Image: AmaZulu FC

Source: Facebook

Coach Pablo Franco Martin is aiming high for a top-eight finish in the last two matches of AmaZulu's PSL campaign.

The 12th-placed side will face Sekhukhune United on Saturday, 18 May 2024, two points away from Kaizer Chiefs in the coveted eighth position.

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin backs his players

AmaZulu prepare for their last two matches of the season, according to the tweet below:

Speaking to FARPost, Martin, criticised by fans for his complaints about referees, said the side can finish eighth while two defeats could place them in a relegation battle.

Martin said:

“So, I think the motivation should be there. And our intention is to try to collect as many points as possible. I think we don’t depend on us to finish in the top eight, but if we are collecting points, we might have that chance.”

Local football fans blast coach Martin

Local football fans took to social media to say the AmaZulu coach does not have the skills to guide Usuthu to a top-eight finish.

Emzet Zulu does not rate coach Martin:

“3/10. He does not win away games and has poor performances in home games. He needs an ultimatum. Minimum 50 points next season or leave.”

Bonginkosi Ndlela questions Martin:

“His formation is confusing.”

Bongani KaShodi Mngadi is not a fan:

“As I said at the beginning of the season, you are playing defensive football too much.”

Zonda Betway made a suggestion:

“Dr. Khoza should buy AmaZulu and make it the reserve side for Pirates.”

SolvEx Musa Luthuli says AmaZulu deserves better:

“He blames the opposition fans and players. Drama coach.”

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo is AmaZulu-bound

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo could join AmaZulu FC, according to the player’s agent.

Ngcobo’s contract at Amakhosi expires in June 2024, and the former PSL Defender of the Year is assessing his options.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News