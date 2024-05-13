Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs held onto eighth position after a 1-1 draw with AmaZulu on Sunday, 12 May 2024

Amakhosi coach Cavin Johnson has two games left to secure qualification to the MTN 8 tournament next season, while six teams are chasing eighth

Chiefs fans have mixed feelings about securing the coveted league spot, with some finding improvements while others have waved the white flag

Coach Cavin Johnson is focused on keeping top 8 spot in the PSL. Image: Kazier Chiefs FC

Kaizer Chiefs lead six teams in the race for eighth with two matches left to play, while a Briefly News source said the players know they have to stay focused.

The Soweto club drew 1-1 with AmaZulu on Sunday, 12 May 2024, to maintain eighth, and some fans are pessimistic that the side can keep their league position when the season ends.

Kaizer Chiefs need eighth

Chiefs drew 1-1 with AmaZulu on Sunday, 12 May 2024, as confirmed by the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the side knows they cannot afford any slip-ups, and it could cost them a heavy price to replace interim coach Cavin Johnson.

The source said:

"Playing for eighth is not where the club wants to be, but it is important because it will get us into the MTN 8, where they can hopefully do well to set the tone for the rest of the season. The team will treat the last two games like cup finals, and they [players] know other teams are pushing."

Fans are divided

Amakhosi fans took to social media, calling for their club to improve on the field, while others have backed the side to qualify for the MTN 8.

S'celokuhle Malinga was upset:

"Yessis, what a disgrace from one of the biggest clubs in Africa."

Mpostile Mziwenkosi Mbushe backs Amakhosi:

"Great game, Khosi. The scoreline is not a true reflection of the game. Keep it up, Khosi."

Cedric China is optimistic:

"We're in the top 8. Watch out next season; the league is ours. I'm tired of small teams like Sundowns and Richard's Bay."

AP ARTS cannot care anymore:

"Hai, I'm done, done! Done! for worrying about you now; I'll see you next season."

TeeCee gives Chiefs some advice:

"Let's face it. The team's performance under current management isn't cutting it; it's time to level up. Hiring pros might just be the game-changer Kaizer Chiefs need."

