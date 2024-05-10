Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are looking for a new coach next season and will have to consider all of the costs involved before making their decision

A Briefly News source said the club might have to break the bank as they look to return to the top of Mzansi football

Amakhosi fans took to social media, saying the club needs major changes to change their fortunes on the field

Money will be crucial for Kaizer Chiefs in their hunt for a new coach, as several expenses must be considered.

The Soweto club have endured a tough season and has named several potential candidates to replace coach Cavin Johnson next season, including Belgian Patrick Aussems.

All the costs need to be considered

Hiring a new coach will be costly for Chiefs according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the club had contacted several coaches, while club legend Willard Katsande has backed himself as a future candidate.

The source said:

"Of course, the club is looking to hire a top-quality coach, but there are many things to consider financially. A good coach will demand a high salary for himself and his coaching staff, and we are not even talking about a transfer budget yet."

Fans want big changes at the club

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to call for big changes at the club as they have grown frustrated over its performances.

Motsamai Monyela is pessimistic:

"They will never lift any trophy. All they will lift are their hands on the head."

Xolisile Evilgenius Qalane wants Chiefs to break the bank:

"Chiefs should do whatever it takes to hire a top coach with a good background of winning titles."

Clifford Baloyi blames Bobby Motaung:

"Bobby and spending = water and oil."

Thulani Shingange is tired of the excuses:

"Nothing is new here."

Nare Miz Wilson made a suggestion:

"It's better to hire Junior Kanye then Junior Motaung as an assistant."

Amakhosi fans want the Motaung family to step down

As reported by Briefly News, Amakhosi supporters have called for the Motaung family to step down from their executive roles at the club.

Kaizer Motaung founded the club in 1970, and currently, his children hold top positions at the club, causing fans to call the Soweto club a 'family business'.

