Winelands-based side Stellenbosch FC have a one-point lead over Orlando Pirates in second place with three games left to play

A Briefly News source said Stellies are determined to secure their league position and qualify for the CAF Champions League

Proud Stellies fans took to social media to back their team to gain qualification by the end of the season

Players and staff of Stellenbosch FC are dreaming of playing in the CAF Champions League next season and they are determined to achieve that goal.

The Winelands-based side will face Moroka Swallows on Saturday, 11 May 2024, and victory will bring them closer to securing a spot in the continental showpiece.

Stellenbosch FC players dream about the CAF Champions League

Stellies coach Steve Barker aims for the Champions League, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, the players are focused on securing second place, while some players are also looking to earn a Bafana call-up.

The source said:

"Look, most of these boys watch the UEFA Champions League, so to say they are doing the same will be a dream come true, even though it is the African version. Playing in the competition is a goal for the coach [Steve Barker], and the players are willing to do anything to ensure that happens."

Fans back Stellies

Stellenbosch fans took to social media to show their support for the team, which achieved a record PSL points tally this season.

Edward Pontsho backs Stellies:

"There's nothing stopping us from achieving it."

Hajiera Arnolds is a fan:

"We will do this!"

Deidre Simpson gives her support:

"Amen, they will make it."

Alida Smith will be there for the team:

"We are going to be there. Pinky promise. They are, after all, the Cream of the Winelands crop."

Lindile Mbango says the team can do it:

"Go, team Maroon. You will make it. I do not doubt with the talent at your disposal."

Stellenbosch FC ace Iqraam Rayners aims for the PSL Golden Boot Award

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC forward is second in the race for the PSL Golden Boot Award with 13 goals.

Rayners has three games left to overtake Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa, while coach Steve Barker has backed the 28-year-old to win the PSL Player of the Season.

