Forward Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a brace to lead Orlando Pirates to a 2-0 victory over Chippa United on Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Mabasa has 15 goals, one ahead of Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners, in the race for the PSL Golden Boot with three games left.

Bucs supporters took to social media to back the 27-year-old, who spent the first half of the season playing for Moroka Swallows, where he scored nine goals

Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa and Stellenbosch FC's Iqraam Rayners are battling for the PSL Golden Boot. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club / Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa leads the running for the PSL Golden Boot Award after scoring a brace in the Bucs' 2-0 victory over Chippa United on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

The 27-year-old Pirates striker has 15 goals this season and is one strike ahead of Stellenbosch FC forward Iqraam Rayners, who is backed by coach Steve Barker to win the award.

Tshegofatso Mabasa has an eye on the PSL Golden Boot Award

Watch Mabasa's goal for Pirates in the video below:

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mabasa, a target for Mamelodi Sundowns, says he wants the award, but his main goal is to help Pirates secure a spot in the CAF Champions League.

Mabasa said:

"Obviously, it will mean a lot. As a striker, that's what you look to do; you look to score goals, and if they're coming the way they are right now, I'm very glad, and I'm very happy."

Pirates fans back Mabasa to win the award

Bucs supporters took to social media to back Mabasa to secure the prestigious award by scoring more goals in the last three matches of the campaign.

Eric Ma-Enza Khoele just wants a local Golden Boot winner:

“Mabasa or Rayners is fine. Good for South African football and the national team."

Silence Mazibuko backs Mabasa:

"The boy from Limpopo must take this one; besides, he's on form. He deserves it."

Motsamai Mohlakoana says Mabasa will win:

“It's in the bag vele!”

Simphiwe Madamara is enjoying the competition:

"This competition for the Golden Boot is very healthy for our league. I think in the end, Mabasa might just win it."

Saki Pelembe Mashangoane is a Mabasa fan:

“Mabasa is going to win it.”

