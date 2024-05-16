Devin Titus and Thabo Moloisane has been selected by Bafana Bafana for the first time after impressive displays this season

The pair joins fellow Stellies teammates Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams in Hugo Broos' squad to face Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday, 7 June 2024

Local football fans congratulated the Stellies quartet for their inclusion in the Bafana squad on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Stellenbosch FC stars Devin Titus and Thabo Moloisane will get a chance to impress Bafana boss Hugo Broos. Image: Dboy_titus_sa/Instagram and Thabo Moloisane/Twitter

Source: UGC

Four Stellenbosch players have been named in the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on Friday, 7 June 2024.

Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams kept their places in the side, while Devin Titus and Thabo Moloisane earned their first Bafana call-ups after impressing for Stellies this season.

Stellenbosch FC is proud of their players

Stellies took to Twitter (X) to congratulate their Bafana stars:

A Briefly News source said the squad is overjoyed for their players, while the side has two matches left to secure a CAF Champions League spot.

The source said:

"Everybody here [at Stellenbosch FC] is proud to see the boys make it into the Bafana squad because that is what they have played for. It just goes to show that hard work does pay off, and other players can look at this as an inspiration."

Mzansi football fans are proud of Stellies stars

Local football supporters took to social media to say the four Stellies players deserved their call-ups after the high-flying Winelands side impressed Mzansi this season.

Leon Jurgens is proud:

"Congratulations to all of you."

Phutii Mabelebele agrees with the selection:

"Spot on. Next time, Antonio van Wyk is coming."

Mal-bee Exzibit Khuse admires Stellies:

"Stellenbosch FC players are world-class now."

Itumeleng Kagiso Marera is happy:

"They deserve it; they have been great this season."

Johann Marco Van Heerden wishes the players well:

"Well done, gents. Don't get injured, please."

Stellenbosch FC ace Iqraam Rayners backed for top PSL Awards

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC forward Iqraam Rayners is backed by coach Steve Barker to win the PSL Golden Boot and Player of the Season Awards.

The forward is currently second in the Golden Boot race and has two games left to overtake Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News