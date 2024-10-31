Young SuperSport United defender Ime Okon has been linked with a move overseas, but his agent, Lance Davids, denied the switch will happen in January 2025

The 20-year-old defender has attracted interest from the Netherlands and Belgium, where former SuperSport star Shandre Campbell is currently gaining attention

Local football fans praised the young defender on social media, saying he should play more to earn a move overseas

SuperSport United defender Ime Okon will not leave Mzansi in January 2025, said his agent and former Bafana Bafana star, Lance Davids.

After impressive displays for Gavin Hunt's side, the 20-year-old SuperSport star has been linked with a move overseas.

Young SuperSport United defender has been linked with a move overseas. Image: i.am.ime.

Source: Instagram

Okon has become a regular in the SuperSport starting line-up and featured during their 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 26 October 2024.

SuperSport United could lose another youngster

David speaks about Okon in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Soccer Laduma, Davids denied a move would happen in the next window despite interest from Belgium, where Okom's former teammate Shandre Campbell is playing.

Davids said:

"No, that is not true. There is nothing like that."

Fans praise Okom

Local football fans praised Okom on social media, saying the 20-year-old deserves to play in Europe.

Melikhaya João admires Okon:

“Very good defender that one.”

Kananelo Mphuthi rates the player highly:

"Top quality CB. Reminds me so much of Rooi Mahamutsa when he was in top form."

Tlotlo Stevens Merahe is curious:

"He's a good defender. I wonder why he is not playing regularly because last season, he was a regular and a contender for YPOTS."

Nguya Mbandu made a suggestion:

"That boy must just go to Europe and play for the Super Eagles."

Lebohang Focus asked a question:

"If he's good, why has Hugo Broos Guy not called him to the national team?"

Gavin Hunt praises a young SuperSport United star

As Briefly News reported, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt called teen defender Neo Rapoo the best left-back in Mzansi.

Hunt praised the 19-year-old defender after he started to attract interest from European clubs and he also backed him to earn a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News