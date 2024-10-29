Mzansi teen winger Shandre Campbell scored a stunning goal during Club NXT's 1-1 draw with Liege on Sunday, 27 October 2024

It was the fourth goal Campbell has scored in three matches for the second-division side Belgium following his move from SuperSport United

Local fans praised the 19-year-old star on social media, saying he deserves to play at a higher level

Teen winger Shandre Campbell amazed local fans after he scored a stunning goal for second-division Belgian side Club NXT on Sunday, 27 October 2024.

Since arriving at the club, Campbell has scored four goals in three matches, prompting fans to call for his promotion to Club Brugge, the first team of NXT.

Following his move to Belgium, Campbell thanked SuperSport for starting his career, and the 19-year-old has proven he made the right choice through his performances so far.

Shandre Campbell is improving every match

Watch Campbell score an equaliser for Club NXT in the video below:

Last season, Campbell scored five goals for SuperSport and attracted interest from PSL giants and Europe before he signed for Brugge and joined their reserve side NXT.

Previous reports suggested that if Campbell continues to shine for NXT, he will be promoted to Brugge's first team, which could give him a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Fans admire Campbell

Local football fans praised Campbell on social media, saying the teenager is too good to play for a second-division side.

Yourboypaseka noticed something:

"Why is it like bro scores bangers only?"

Cean.boyy.za is proud:

"NO DNA, JUST RSA."

Reecemadlisa09 is impressed:

The hustle continues."

Lucious.777 says Campbell must leave NXT:

"Is too good for the second team."

Martijn_de_maesschalck is impatient:

“First team, when?”

Fw_sant0s admires Campbell:

“You built for Europe.”

Lwazi_ceo wants a promotion:

"Time for the first team now. This is too easy."

Cooper12ssu predicts big things:

"That's my boy, EPL levels."

Princejunior_nuz is a fan:

“Straight Outta Boksburg.”

Plxyboi. angie says Campbell is performing well:

"Too easy, mahn!!!"

Shandre Campbell thanks his parents

As reported by Briefly News, Shandre Campbell gained admiration from local football fans after sharing a heart warming Instagram post where he thanked his parents.

The teen winger shared a picture of himself and his parents showing off his Club NXT jersey and thanked them for their support.

Source: Briefly News