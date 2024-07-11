Teen Winger Shandre Campbell Thanks SuperSport United for Brugge Move
- SuperSport United's teen sensation Shandre Campbell has signed for top Belgian side Club Brugge
- The 18-year-old thanked SuperSport United, the club he joined at the age of 6, for giving him a chance to shine in Mzansi
- Local football fans showed their respect to Campbell via social media and wished the teenager all the best in the new chapter of his career
Shandre Campbell has turned down offers from PSL giants and secured a dream move to Europe after singing for Belgian side Club Brugge from SuperSport United.
The 18-year-old was linked to a move overseas earlier this season and has now been unveiled at the club, playing in the Belgian Pro League.
Shandre Campbell thanked SuperSport United
Campbell shared a picture of him in his new kit on his Instagram account:
Kylian Mbappe makes honest confession about his performance at Euro 2024 after France's loss to Spain
After landing his move to Belgium, Campbell thanked SuperSport via Instagram for giving him a chance to develop from a talented six-year-old prospect.
Campbell said:
"I feel overwhelmed, I won't lie. I was the youngest player to ever sign for SuperSport United, that's how much belief Stan [Matthews] had in me, and when I signed, I was the happiest boy on Earth, actually. I am proud to have been part of the SuperSport United family, Forever Spartans."
Earlier in the season, SuperSport coach, Gavin Hunt, said it was important to keep Campbell grounded after he started attracting interest from Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.
Fans are proud of Campbell
Local football fans expressed their pride for Campbell on social media and wished the talented winger luck in Belgium.
"As long as you eat": Donald Moatshe's hilarious Durban July outfit jibe tickles Mzansi's funny bone
LP Patrick is happy for Campbell:
"Great choice from Campbell. There was going to be no room for growth here in the PSL. He is a talented player and deserves the chance to explore and grow his career."
Karel Sekgobela congratulated the teen winger:
"Congratulations to him."
Tonicjazz drum master said Campbell made the right move:
"Best team in Belgium, this is what is needed. Don't move to play for second-division teams."
Diamond Princeforeves admires Campbell:
"This comes from putting a lot of effort into what you are doing. Shine on the field of play and stay humble off the pitch. Everything else will fall to place."
Ndumiso B Nogwina is proud of Campbell:
"Best news of the day when it comes to SA football. Go shine, Shandre. You deserve it, boy. All the best."
Sechaba Mofokeng prays for a Dutch transfer
As Briefly News reported, Sechaba Mofokeng, the father of Orlando Pirates star Relebohile, is praying for a Dutch club to make an offer for his son.
Sechaba said he wants Relebohile to follow in Steven Pienaar and Benni McCarthy's footsteps and move to the Netherlands to develop his talent further.
