Winger Shandre Campbell could leave SuperSport United for a European club, said football agent Mike Makaab

The 18-year-old is reportedly in talks with top clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands after impressing in the PSL

Local football fans took to social media to say Campbell should accept offers from overseas clubs instead of joining PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

SuperSport United star Shandre Campbell is in talks with European clubs. Image: shandrecampbell21

Source: Instagram

Teen winger Shandre Campbell is a wanted man, according to football agent Mike Makaab, and has reportedly held discussions with two European clubs.

The SuperSport United star, who coach Gavin Hunt has protected, has reportedly attracted interest from Club Brugge in Belgium and Dutch club Feyenoord.

Mike Makaab confirms Shandre Campbell’s European talks

Campbell is talking to European clubs, according to the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Makaab did not confirm the clubs involved, but he said Campbell is looking to leave SuperSport, who faced losing coach Hunt to Sekhukhune United.

Makaab said:

“We are already in discussions, but I’ve obviously got to respect the fact that he is contracted to SuperSport United. SuperSport has given him a wonderful opportunity and platform to build his career. We will always remember that in everything that we do with Shandre.”

The 18-year-old Campbell scored twice in 20 appearances for SuperSport this season and besides Europe, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have also shown an interest.

Fans say Campbell should leave

Local football fans took to social media to say Campbell should accept any offer from overseas as it will be the best decision for his career.

Buda Magesh says Campbell should leave:

“The boy should go abroad.”

Leatile Junior Papiso backs the move:

“That guy should go either to the Netherlands or Belgium.”

Pop Zin says Campbell will move closer to home:

“Obviously, he is going to Sundowns.”

Melo Tlou hopes Campbell will leave Mzansi:

“Go abroad, please.”

Peter Macconie says there is only one option:

“Go overseas, my bra.”

