Young winger Shandre Campbell is enjoying a breakthrough season for SuperSport United after the 18-year-old was the man-of-the-match over the weekend

Coach Gavin Hunt believes it is important to tell Campbell the truth as media speculation has linked the winger with a move away from Matsatsantsa

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana thinks a move away from South Africa will be the best for Campbell's development

SuperSport United Coach Gavin Hunt wants to protect young winger Shandre Campbell.

With five goals in 15 matches, winger Shandre Campbell has been a revelation for SuperSport United this season, and coach Gavin Hunt is paying extra attention to the 18-year-old.

Campbell scored twice during Matsatsantsa's 3-1 Nedbank Cup victory over Richard's Bay on Saturday, 16 March 2024, adding to speculation of a big-money move in the future.

Gavin Hunt is 'super excited' about Shandre Campbell

Speaking to The Citizen, Hunt said he is the only person who will tell Campbell the truth and added that it is vital to protect the prospect.

The 59-year-old coach said:

“I’m the only one that will tell him the truth. That’s my job, it’s to keep people’s feet on the ground to keep them working and getting better. I’m super excited, but I’m the guy that will pick up the pieces all the time. You need to keep their feet on the ground, and I’ve done it for years.”

SuperSport has a history of producing young talent, including current Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams, who stole the hearts of Mzansi after sharing a tender picture of his son on social media.

Is Campbell Europe-bound?

Following his sensational performances, Campbell has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, while talks of going abroad have also come up.

Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana believes Campbell should follow the example of forward Cassius Mailula, who is patiently waiting for his chance at Canadian side Toronto FC.

"I see people talking about him in the league, but I don't see him a complete player yet, so for me, if he wants to improve, he must go to Europe where they will nurture him and not here at home [Mamelodi Sundowns] if he moves from Supersport United to Mamelodi Sundowns he would be still in the same league."

Local fans believe Campbell can reach new heights

Mzansi football fanatics shared their excitement for Campbell, with many believing his stay in South Africa would be short.

Boys_vm, though, thinks Campbell has the right stuff:

"Superstar. The best in the game, European material ❤️⚽️"

Hip Mugger, though, does not believe the hype:

"I watched his game. He is just an athlete, but he can improve technically."

Skay Makabaza says the winger is beyond his years:

"Bro, you're too good for your age. Please don't be big-headed; keep pushing, and soon you will get a National team call-up and hopefully a move to Europe."

Thabiso Mayo gave high praise:

"The best Young player in SA "

Top earners at Matsatsantsa

Briefly News recently released the list of the highest-earners at SuperSport United, and Shandre Campbell hopes his stellar performances can lead to a big payday.

The list showed veterans Aubrey Ngoma and Thulani Hlatshwayo at the top, while forward Bradley Grobler is also a big earner at the Pretoria club.

