Most recent SuperSport United players’ salaries in South Africa

SuperSport United is a first-tier team in the DStv Premiership. They finished 3rd during the 2022/2023 season with 51 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns and 2nd-placed Orlando Pirates. Find out how much salary SuperSport United players are taking home.
SuperSport United FC is one of the consistently high-performing clubs in the South African Premier Soccer League. The team has three PSL championships, five Nedbank Cup wins, and three MTN8 championships.
Who are the SuperSport players?
The SSU football club squad has 31 has 31 players, including first-team and reserve players. They are Ricardo Goss, George Chigowa, Boalefa Pule, Samukelo Xulu, Luke Fleurs, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Neo Rapoo, Onismor Bhasera, Kegan Johannes, Keenan Phillips, Siyabonga Mhlapo, Siphesihle Ndlovu, and Grant Margeman.
Others are Jamie Webber, Jesse Donn, Zukile Kewuti, Thalente Mbatha, Gape Moralo, Salaelo Rasebotja, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Maseko, Aubrey Ngoma, Ghampani Lungu, Zakhele Lepasa, Bradley Grobler, Thabang Sibanyoni, Mamour Niang, Thamsanqa Gabuza, Sibusiso Maziko, and Tendamudzimu Matodzi.
How much are SuperSport United players’ salaries per month?
The following table shows how much SSU athletes make and their market values. The listed market values are according to Transfermarkt, while salary amounts are the most recent as per sources.
|Player
|Position/Jersey No
|Age/Nationality
|Market value
|Salary per month
|Siphesihle Ndlovu
|Central midfield (15)
|26-year-old South African
|€950,000
|R70,000
|Grant Margeman
|Central midfield (23)
|25-year-old South African
|€900,000
|R250,000
|Gampjani Lungu
|Right winger (17)
|24-year-old Zambian
|€900,000
|NA
|Jamie Webber
|Central midfield (15)
|25-year-old South African
|€750,000
|NA
|Ricardo Goss
|Goalkeeper (20)
|29-year-old South African
|€650,000
|R60,000
|Luke Fleurs
|Centre back (25)
|23-year-old South African
|€650,000
|R50,000
|Thulani Hlatshwayo
|Centre back (3)
|33-year-old South African
|€600,000
|R300,000
|Thatayaone Ditlhokwe
|Centre back (6)
|24-year-old Motswana
|€600,000
|R62,000
|Zakhele Lepasa
|Center forward (10)
|26-year-old South African
|€550,000
|R150,000
|Kegan Johannes
|Right back (37)
|22-year-old South African
|€550,000
|R98,000
|Jesse Donn
|Central midfield (26)
|24-year-old South African
|€500,000
|R75,000
|Patrick Maswanganyi
|Left winger (28)
|25-year-old South African
|€500,000
|NA
|Thapelo Maseko
|Left winger (40)
|20-year-old African
|€500,000
|R52,000
|Keenan Phillips
|Right-back (27)
|23-year-old South African
|€400,000
|R95,000
|Bradley Grobler
|Center-forward (7)
|35-year-old South African
|€300,000
|R110,000
|George Chigova
|Goalkeeper (1)
|32-year-old Zimbabwean
|€200,000
|R98,000
|Zukile Kewuti
|Central midfield (4)
|27-year-old South African
|€200,000
|NA
|Thabang Sibanyoni
|Centre-forward (24)
|27-year-old South African
|€200,000
|R52,000
|Thalente Mbatha
|Central midfield (16)
|23-year-old South African
|€175,000
|R49,000
|Neo Rapoo
|Left back (43)
|17-year-old South African
|€150,000
|NA
|Siyabonga Nhlapo
|Right back (18)
|34-year-old South African
|€125,000
|NA
|Mamour Niang
|Centre forward (29)
|24-year-old Senegalese
|€125,000
|NA
|Thamsangqa Gabuza
|Centre forward (13)
|35-year-old South African
|€100,000
|R70,000
|Aubrey Ngoma
|Left winger (11)
|33-year-old South African
|€75,000
|R120,000
|Boalefa Pule
|Goalkeeper (31)
|33-year-old South African
|€50,000
|NA
|Gape Moralo
|Central midfield (38)
|23-year-old South African
|€50,000
|R52,000
|Salaelo Rasebotja
|Right midfield (35)
|22-year-old South African
|€50,000
|R65,000
|Sibusiso Maziko
|Centre forward (21)
|23-year-old South African
|€50,000
|NA
|Onismor Bhasera
|Left-back (14)
|37-year-old Zimbabwean
|€25,000
|R50,000
|Samukelo Xulu
|Goalkeeper (32)
|22-year-old South African
|€25,000
|NA
|Tendamudzimu Matodzi
|Centre forward (36)
|22-year-old South African
|€25,000
|NA
Who is the new owner of SuperSport United?
The DStv Premiership franchise is owned by Johannesburg-based SuperSport, a South African group of television channels. MultiChoice Group owns SuperSport TV channels.
There were speculations that Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa wanted to purchase the Pretoria-based football club in 2022. Rumours of the club's potential sale started in 2019, but SSU issued a statement refuting the claims.
Who is the CEO of SuperSport United?
Stanley Matthews is the CEO of SuperSport United FC. He is one of the top football executives in the South African premier soccer league and has spent most of his professional career at SSU.
Who is the new coach of SuperSport United?
SSU appointed Gavin Hunt as the club's new head coach in July 2022. His appointment came after the club sacked Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo after a string of poor results. Gavin was SuperSport United's coach from 2007 to 2013, winning three consecutive PSL championships in 2008, 2009, and 2010.
Who is the captain of SuperSport United?
Coach Gavin Hunt named Zimbabwean footballer Onismor Bhasera the new SSU captain in July 2022. The left-back was appointed after former captain, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, left the club to join Mamelodi Sundowns FC.
SuperSport United players' salaries are among the highest in the Mzansi premier soccer league. The amount a player receives depends on factors like experience, skill, and market value.
