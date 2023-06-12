Global site navigation

Most recent SuperSport United players’ salaries in South Africa
by  Alice Wabwile

SuperSport United is a first-tier team in the DStv Premiership. They finished 3rd during the 2022/2023 season with 51 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns and 2nd-placed Orlando Pirates. Find out how much salary SuperSport United players are taking home.

SuperSport United FC is one of the consistently high-performing clubs in the South African Premier Soccer League. The team has three PSL championships, five Nedbank Cup wins, and three MTN8 championships.

Who are the SuperSport players?

The SSU football club squad has 31 has 31 players, including first-team and reserve players. They are Ricardo Goss, George Chigowa, Boalefa Pule, Samukelo Xulu, Luke Fleurs, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Neo Rapoo, Onismor Bhasera, Kegan Johannes, Keenan Phillips, Siyabonga Mhlapo, Siphesihle Ndlovu, and Grant Margeman.

Others are Jamie Webber, Jesse Donn, Zukile Kewuti, Thalente Mbatha, Gape Moralo, Salaelo Rasebotja, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Maseko, Aubrey Ngoma, Ghampani Lungu, Zakhele Lepasa, Bradley Grobler, Thabang Sibanyoni, Mamour Niang, Thamsanqa Gabuza, Sibusiso Maziko, and Tendamudzimu Matodzi.

How much are SuperSport United players’ salaries per month?

The following table shows how much SSU athletes make and their market values. The listed market values are according to Transfermarkt, while salary amounts are the most recent as per sources.

PlayerPosition/Jersey NoAge/NationalityMarket valueSalary per month
Siphesihle NdlovuCentral midfield (15)26-year-old South African€950,000R70,000
Grant MargemanCentral midfield (23)25-year-old South African€900,000R250,000
Gampjani LunguRight winger (17)24-year-old Zambian€900,000NA
Jamie WebberCentral midfield (15)25-year-old South African€750,000NA
Ricardo GossGoalkeeper (20)29-year-old South African€650,000R60,000
Luke FleursCentre back (25)23-year-old South African€650,000R50,000
Thulani HlatshwayoCentre back (3)33-year-old South African€600,000R300,000
Thatayaone DitlhokweCentre back (6)24-year-old Motswana€600,000R62,000
Zakhele LepasaCenter forward (10)26-year-old South African€550,000R150,000
Kegan JohannesRight back (37)22-year-old South African€550,000R98,000
Jesse DonnCentral midfield (26)24-year-old South African€500,000R75,000
Patrick MaswanganyiLeft winger (28)25-year-old South African€500,000NA
Thapelo MasekoLeft winger (40)20-year-old African€500,000R52,000
Keenan PhillipsRight-back (27)23-year-old South African€400,000R95,000
Bradley GroblerCenter-forward (7)35-year-old South African€300,000R110,000
George ChigovaGoalkeeper (1)32-year-old Zimbabwean€200,000R98,000
Zukile KewutiCentral midfield (4)27-year-old South African€200,000NA
Thabang SibanyoniCentre-forward (24)27-year-old South African€200,000R52,000
Thalente MbathaCentral midfield (16)23-year-old South African€175,000R49,000
Neo RapooLeft back (43)17-year-old South African€150,000 NA
Siyabonga NhlapoRight back (18)34-year-old South African€125,000NA
Mamour NiangCentre forward (29)24-year-old Senegalese€125,000 NA
Thamsangqa GabuzaCentre forward (13)35-year-old South African€100,000R70,000
Aubrey NgomaLeft winger (11)33-year-old South African€75,000R120,000
Boalefa PuleGoalkeeper (31)33-year-old South African€50,000NA
Gape MoraloCentral midfield (38)23-year-old South African €50,000R52,000
Salaelo RasebotjaRight midfield (35)22-year-old South African€50,000R65,000
Sibusiso MazikoCentre forward (21)23-year-old South African€50,000NA
Onismor BhaseraLeft-back (14)37-year-old Zimbabwean€25,000R50,000

PlayerPosition/Jersey NoAge/NationalityMarket valueSalary per month
Samukelo XuluGoalkeeper (32)22-year-old South African€25,000NA
Tendamudzimu MatodziCentre forward (36)22-year-old South African€25,000NA

Who is the new owner of SuperSport United?

The DStv Premiership franchise is owned by Johannesburg-based SuperSport, a South African group of television channels. MultiChoice Group owns SuperSport TV channels.

There were speculations that Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa wanted to purchase the Pretoria-based football club in 2022. Rumours of the club's potential sale started in 2019, but SSU issued a statement refuting the claims.

Who is the CEO of SuperSport United?

Stanley Matthews is the CEO of SuperSport United FC. He is one of the top football executives in the South African premier soccer league and has spent most of his professional career at SSU.

SuperSport United CEO
Stanley Matthews is the CEO of SuperSport United FC. Photo: @diski365coza, @karabo_tune on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Who is the new coach of SuperSport United?

SSU appointed Gavin Hunt as the club's new head coach in July 2022. His appointment came after the club sacked Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo after a string of poor results. Gavin was SuperSport United's coach from 2007 to 2013, winning three consecutive PSL championships in 2008, 2009, and 2010.

Who is the captain of SuperSport United?

Coach Gavin Hunt named Zimbabwean footballer Onismor Bhasera the new SSU captain in July 2022. The left-back was appointed after former captain, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, left the club to join Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

Onismor Bhasera
Zimbabwean defender Onismor Bhasera was named SSU captain in July 2022. Photo: @idiskitimes, @unplayableza on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: UGC

SuperSport United players' salaries are among the highest in the Mzansi premier soccer league. The amount a player receives depends on factors like experience, skill, and market value.

