Most recent SuperSport United players’ salaries in South Africa

SuperSport United is a first-tier team in the DStv Premiership. They finished 3rd during the 2022/2023 season with 51 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns and 2nd-placed Orlando Pirates. Find out how much salary SuperSport United players are taking home.

How much do SuperSport United players earn? Photo: @SuperSportUnited on Facebook (modified by authors)

Source: UGC

SuperSport United FC is one of the consistently high-performing clubs in the South African Premier Soccer League. The team has three PSL championships, five Nedbank Cup wins, and three MTN8 championships.

Who are the SuperSport players?

The SSU football club squad has 31 has 31 players, including first-team and reserve players. They are Ricardo Goss, George Chigowa, Boalefa Pule, Samukelo Xulu, Luke Fleurs, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Neo Rapoo, Onismor Bhasera, Kegan Johannes, Keenan Phillips, Siyabonga Mhlapo, Siphesihle Ndlovu, and Grant Margeman.

Others are Jamie Webber, Jesse Donn, Zukile Kewuti, Thalente Mbatha, Gape Moralo, Salaelo Rasebotja, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Maseko, Aubrey Ngoma, Ghampani Lungu, Zakhele Lepasa, Bradley Grobler, Thabang Sibanyoni, Mamour Niang, Thamsanqa Gabuza, Sibusiso Maziko, and Tendamudzimu Matodzi.

SuperSport United finished third in the 2022/2023 DStv Premiership. Photo: @SuperSportUnited on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much are SuperSport United players’ salaries per month?

The following table shows how much SSU athletes make and their market values. The listed market values are according to Transfermarkt, while salary amounts are the most recent as per sources.

Player Position/Jersey No Age/Nationality Market value Salary per month Siphesihle Ndlovu Central midfield (15) 26-year-old South African €950,000 R70,000 Grant Margeman Central midfield (23) 25-year-old South African €900,000 R250,000 Gampjani Lungu Right winger (17) 24-year-old Zambian €900,000 NA Jamie Webber Central midfield (15) 25-year-old South African €750,000 NA Ricardo Goss Goalkeeper (20) 29-year-old South African €650,000 R60,000 Luke Fleurs Centre back (25) 23-year-old South African €650,000 R50,000 Thulani Hlatshwayo Centre back (3) 33-year-old South African €600,000 R300,000 Thatayaone Ditlhokwe Centre back (6) 24-year-old Motswana €600,000 R62,000 Zakhele Lepasa Center forward (10) 26-year-old South African €550,000 R150,000 Kegan Johannes Right back (37) 22-year-old South African €550,000 R98,000 Jesse Donn Central midfield (26) 24-year-old South African €500,000 R75,000 Patrick Maswanganyi Left winger (28) 25-year-old South African €500,000 NA Thapelo Maseko Left winger (40) 20-year-old African €500,000 R52,000 Keenan Phillips Right-back (27) 23-year-old South African €400,000 R95,000 Bradley Grobler Center-forward (7) 35-year-old South African €300,000 R110,000 George Chigova Goalkeeper (1) 32-year-old Zimbabwean €200,000 R98,000 Zukile Kewuti Central midfield (4) 27-year-old South African €200,000 NA Thabang Sibanyoni Centre-forward (24) 27-year-old South African €200,000 R52,000 Thalente Mbatha Central midfield (16) 23-year-old South African €175,000 R49,000 Neo Rapoo Left back (43) 17-year-old South African €150,000 NA Siyabonga Nhlapo Right back (18) 34-year-old South African €125,000 NA Mamour Niang Centre forward (29) 24-year-old Senegalese €125,000 NA Thamsangqa Gabuza Centre forward (13) 35-year-old South African €100,000 R70,000 Aubrey Ngoma Left winger (11) 33-year-old South African €75,000 R120,000 Boalefa Pule Goalkeeper (31) 33-year-old South African €50,000 NA Gape Moralo Central midfield (38) 23-year-old South African €50,000 R52,000 Salaelo Rasebotja Right midfield (35) 22-year-old South African €50,000 R65,000 Sibusiso Maziko Centre forward (21) 23-year-old South African €50,000 NA Onismor Bhasera Left-back (14) 37-year-old Zimbabwean €25,000 R50,000

Player Position/Jersey No Age/Nationality Market value Salary per month Samukelo Xulu Goalkeeper (32) 22-year-old South African €25,000 NA Tendamudzimu Matodzi Centre forward (36) 22-year-old South African €25,000 NA

Who is the new owner of SuperSport United?

The DStv Premiership franchise is owned by Johannesburg-based SuperSport, a South African group of television channels. MultiChoice Group owns SuperSport TV channels.

There were speculations that Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa wanted to purchase the Pretoria-based football club in 2022. Rumours of the club's potential sale started in 2019, but SSU issued a statement refuting the claims.

Who is the CEO of SuperSport United?

Stanley Matthews is the CEO of SuperSport United FC. He is one of the top football executives in the South African premier soccer league and has spent most of his professional career at SSU.

Stanley Matthews is the CEO of SuperSport United FC. Photo: @diski365coza, @karabo_tune on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the new coach of SuperSport United?

SSU appointed Gavin Hunt as the club's new head coach in July 2022. His appointment came after the club sacked Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo after a string of poor results. Gavin was SuperSport United's coach from 2007 to 2013, winning three consecutive PSL championships in 2008, 2009, and 2010.

Who is the captain of SuperSport United?

Coach Gavin Hunt named Zimbabwean footballer Onismor Bhasera the new SSU captain in July 2022. The left-back was appointed after former captain, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, left the club to join Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

Zimbabwean defender Onismor Bhasera was named SSU captain in July 2022. Photo: @idiskitimes, @unplayableza on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

SuperSport United players' salaries are among the highest in the Mzansi premier soccer league. The amount a player receives depends on factors like experience, skill, and market value.

READ ALSO: Richest NFL player: Top 60 highest-paid players and their net worth

Briefly.co.za published a list of the highest-earning NFL athletes. National Football League players are some of the highest-paid sportspeople in the world, with some of the most valuable players earning average salaries of over $40 million.

Most of the highest-paid NFL players are quarterbacks for the league's most prominent teams. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, and Kirk Cousins are some of the NFL's wealthiest athletes.

Source: Briefly News