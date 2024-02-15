What is OJ Simpson’s net worth today, and how did he lose it all?

OJ Simpson's net worth before and after the controversial events that marred his career has been a source of shock to several people, especially those who are not familiar with the gravity of what went down in his life. The grass-to-grace and then back-to-grass story is usually not something to die for.

OJ Simpson when he was younger and when he appeared in the court. Photo: Focus on Sports, Jason Bean/Pool (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

OJ Simpson's net worth at its peak was allegedly at least $38 million in 1981. His lavish lifestyle is noticeable from the mansions he bought and reconstructed and the number of exotic cars in his garage. These faded away when he became the subject of court cases requiring the former NFL player to owe over $30 million.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Orenthal James Simpson Nickname The Juice, Orange Juice Gender Male Date of birth 9 July 1947 Age 76 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States of America Current residence Canyon Gate Country Club, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'2" (188 cm) Weight 96 kg (212 lbs) Shoe size 12 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Eunice Simpson Father Jimmy Lee Simpson Siblings Melvin Leon "Truman", Shirley Simpson-Baker, Carmelita Simpson-Durio (late) Ex-wives Marguerite Whitley (1967-1979); Nicole Brown (1985-1992) Children Five School Galileo High School College/university City College of San Francisco, University of Southern California Profession Author, actor, retired professional NFL player, advertising spokesperson, broadcaster Net worth $3 million Social media field X

What is OJ Simpson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, OJ Simpson is worth $3 million. Most of his wealth came from his pension investment account, which dates back to the 1990s when he played in the NFL.

What was OJ Simpson's highest net worth?

The retired NFL player was worth around $38 million in 1981, the highest he had ever made in his entire career. Nowadays, his net value pales much compared to his glorious days, but he is still a millionaire.

OJ Simpson's journey from a celebrated NFL player, actor, and spokesperson to a controversial figure marred by murder allegations and armed robbery charges is a tale of immense wealth, legal battles, and financial complexities.

Fast facts on OJ Simpson. Photo: Jason Bean/Pool (modified by author)

Source: Original

In the early 1990s, the former NFL player found himself at the pinnacle of his wealth. His net worth, estimated at $10.8 million, reflected a combination of lucrative NFL contracts, successful acting career, and endorsement deals.

His divorce from Marguerite Whitley in 1992 shed light on his financial details. A court filing revealed assets, including a Brentwood estate, contributing significantly to his net worth. At the time, OJ Simpson's income of $55,000 per month, mainly from an endorsement contract with Hertz, was equivalent to approximately $92,000 in today's currency.

Where did OJ Simpson hide his money?

Rumours persisted about the retired NFL player's hidden millions in the Cayman Islands, fueling speculation about undisclosed assets. Nevertheless, upon his release from prison in October 2017, he continued to receive a monthly NFL pension of $25,000.

OJ Simpson's trial

The OJ Simpson trial in 1995 included charges of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. The trial gained notoriety for its racial undertones, legal drama, and Simpson's eventual acquittal. The trial's impact extended beyond the courtroom, sparking discussions on race, celebrity, and the American legal system.

His wealth was intertwined with series of legal battles and personal controversies. Although acquitted in the criminal trial in 1995, he faced a civil lawsuit that held him liable for the deaths.

How much money did OJ have to pay the Goldman family?

The court ordered him to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman and Brown families. But he has only paid less than $500,000 in total to the victims' families.

OJ Simpson at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

OJ Simpson's net worth before the trial was over $10 million, but it dwindled after the trials and legal battles. To settle the debt, Simpson sold various belongings, reducing the amount by approximately $500,000. His once formidable net worth had dwindled significantly.

How much did OJ Simpson's house sell for?

In 1997, amidst financial turmoil, his Brentwood mansion was auctioned for $2.6 million. The complexities continued when, in 2007, OJ Simpson faced a new legal challenge.

Arrested for armed robbery and other charges related to the theft of sports memorabilia in Las Vegas, he was convicted and sentenced to 33 years in prison. This marked a new chapter in his life, impacting his income and assets.

OJ Simpson's pension

During his time in prison, his financial landscape shifted. After turning 55, he became eligible for a pension from the NFL. Access to OJ Simpson's NFL pension was widely believed to have been delayed by himself until he was 65. He began receiving a substantial monthly payment of $10,565 from the NFL in 2012.

Additionally, reports suggested that he had a fully funded personal pension valued between $2 and $5 million, depending on investments. Another Screen Actor's Guild pension provided around $1,700 per month.

OJ's pension income is protected by law from legal judgments and bankruptcy, and as such, he has nothing to fear in terms of the Goldman family trying to claim the money as they have been doing with his other sources of income.

OJ Simpson in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Is OJ Simpson still rich?

With a standing net worth of up to $3 million, The Juice can be considered wealthy, but not when compared to his past value. His attempt to regain financial stability post-prison faces challenges due to public opinion and the lasting impact of legal judgments.

What does OJ Simpson do now?

Now residing in a gated Las Vegas community, OJ Simpson appears to spend his time playing golf and sharing opinions on sports and politics through Twitter. Recent photos depict the 76-year-old looking frail and limping, a stark contrast to his NFL days that ended in 1979 due to a knee injury.

OJ Simpson's net worth has been a financial rollercoaster, marked by notoriety, legal complexities, and attempts at recovery. Navigating through the fallout of his tumultuous past, he relies on a secure pension income while grappling with ongoing legal obligations.

READ ALSO: Tim Tebow's net worth: How much does the NFL star make?

As published on Briefly, Tim Tebow's net worth has inspired the upcoming generation of athletes in the National Football League and, more recently, the Baseball League.

His several investments in ventures outside of sports are a testament to his business acumen. Still, he has even more to show for his careful entrepreneurship side: a magnificent mansion and an array of flashy and exquisite cars.

Source: Briefly News