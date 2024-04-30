A Mr D driver was escorted by his coworkers on motorbikes to his graduation, and the video left many people in their feelings

The story of the young man touched many people online, and it went viral on social media

South Africans reacted to the gentleman's story as they flocked to the comments section to send heartwarming messages

A young man from the University of the Free State named Tshireletso Makabe was escorted by his fellow Mr D delivery drivers to his graduation on 20th April 2024.

A Mr D driver was escorted by his colleagues for graduation in a TikTok video. Image: Fs Online Channel plus/ Facebook

Source: TikTok

Man gets escorted by his fellow MrD delivery drivers to his graduation

Tshireletso Makabe became the talk of the town after his colleagues escorted him to his graduation. The young man's success was driven by his desire to give his mom a better life. According to Fs Online Channel Plus, Tshireletso's studies were funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), and he received additional support from his mother, who worked as a security guard until she lost her job in 2020.

The young man told the The Surprise Golela Podcast and Updates publication the following:

“She was always taking care of me, and I knew one day I had to take care of her and give her a better life," he said.

While pursuing his education at the University of Free State, Tshireletso obtained a job as a Mr D driver.

After all his hard work and perseverance, the young Mr D, the delivery driver, was finally ready to graduate on 20th April. However, his graduation brought about a bittersweet moment when he received a call from back home saying his mom was too sick to travel long distances to his graduation, which left him devastated.

He expressed his situation to his coworkers, and they rallied around him to celebrate the significant milestone with him and ensured he was not alone. His colleagues escorted him to his graduation on their motorbikes to support him as he got his degree.

The video shared by News24 on TikTok shows Tshireletso riding in a car with one of his coworkers while the rest surrounded him, cheering for his incredible achievement. At the end of the clip, he joined his colleagues, hopped on a motorbike and began riding and cheering along.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react positively to the man's story

The video gained massive online attraction, gathering many views and thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. Many people were in awe of the grand gesture displayed by the MrD drivers towards the young man.

Sita said:

"Another day of me crying for strangers...this is beautiful."

Maya added:

"When you people celebrate and show up for you."

Zané zay wrote:

"I love this for him; congratulations on graduating, wishing you success and happiness."

Jakes Young was touched:

"Now everyone around him is inspired, myself included."

Yvonne commented:

"Well done, and thank you to your colleagues."

Danie van der Walt said:

"Congratulations, what an example for the rest of us."

