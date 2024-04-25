A young man was left stranded on the road by a driver at night, and the video went viral online

The TikTok video gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the social media

People reacted to the gentleman's clip as they rushed to the comments section to drag the driver, while others simply cracked jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A driver left a young man in the middle of nowhere, and South Africans were not impressed.

A young man was abandoned on the highway by a driver. Image: @cleo.ndlovu

Source: TikTok

Driver leaves man on the highway

A young man shared a video on TikTok showcasing how his driver left him on the highway at night. The gentleman, who goes by the TikTok handle @cleo.ndlovu, revealed in his caption that he argued with his driver, so the driver left him on the highway.

The clip caught the attention of many online users, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform. Many were not pleased with the driver's action, given the high crime rate in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Taking to TikTok, the young man said in his caption that he was fighting for his life.

Watch the video below:

SA responds with mixed feelings

Many people online were not impressed as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply laughed it off.

Sarah17 suggested:

"You supposed to time your fights, not in the middle of a highway nawe."

To which the young man responded by saying:

"I have mouth diarrhoea my sister, once this mouth starts to run I cant stop it."

Reamogetse Ntlatleng poked fun at the gent:

"I’m not laughing. I hope you are home safe."

Thackery binx added:

"Haibo? Are you safe????"

uNoluthando shared:

"Once happened to me what’s worse? He didn’t end the trip, So I couldn’t request. "

Nonhle commented:

"OMG no ways."

Woman shares terrifying encounter with Taxi drivers on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman was in tears after sharing details of an unfortunate event that she experienced at the hands of a taxi driver and the man operating the taxi door.

Footage shared by @ntombezothile04 shows a young lady lying in bed crying. The woman revealed in her caption that a taxi driver nearly kidnapped her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News