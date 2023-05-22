The increase in crime in South Africa has resulted in gated communities mushrooming in Johannesburg townships

The East Johannesburg township of Thembisa has been described as a haven for criminals, so residents have resorted to installing extra security features

The average cost of a security gate ranges between R6 000 -R7 000, a cost which is shared by individual households

JOHANNESBURG - Gated communities are not a feature reserved for affluent suburbs, as SA's high crime rate has pushed township residents to opt for extra security measures.

Thembisa is morphing into a collection of gated communities as residents make moves to protect themselves from criminals.

Thembisa described as haven for criminals as crime rates spike

According to eNCA, Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela described the Johannesburg East township as a haven for criminals in March 2022.

Mawela's statements are reflected by the latest crime statistics, which show that Thembisa police station recorded the third highest cases of residential robberies in South Africa.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, a Thembisa resident, Tokologo Tshikungulu, said that residents had had enough of crime.

Tshikungulu said:

“Many people think installing the gates is for the suburbs, but we also need security because these criminals have easy access to our homes and always escape.”

Security company owner explains cost of installing security gates in communities

A security company owner, Johnny Tsotetsi, said that more and more Thembisa residents and those in the neighbouring townships of Ivory Park and Ebony Park have been enquiring about security services more often.

According to Tsotetsi, the installation of security gates range from R6 000 to R7 000, and the cost is split among households.

South Africans believe gated communities are the best way to combat crime in SA

Below are some comments:

@siantando said:

"Crime is on another level. Kasi people have to protect what they have. They are done moving to the suburbs."

@157c45e2521c480 claimed:

"Sign of the times."

@MrJLabuschagne added:

"Sad that it has gotten to this, but a good start. Our citizens deserve safety in body and minds."

@Alfredkhuzwayo4 asked:

"What choice do people have? The ANC is deteriorating this country by the minute, this place is becoming lawless, and police are absent."

@MLMathebula suggested:

"This is the best solution, now they must deploy facial recognition and fingerprint access control."

