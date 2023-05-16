KZN police have launched a search for a gang of criminals responsible for brutally murdering eight men and injuring five

The gang stormed into a Pietermaritzburg house and ordered the men to strip naked before setting them on fire

South Africans are concerned by how prevalent violent and brutal crime has become in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PIETERMARITZBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt after a gang of unidentified men committed a horrendous crime.

Eight men were stripped naked and burnt to death in Pietermaritzburg, sparking a manhunt by KZN police. Image: Darren Stewart & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The seven armed men stormed into a house, stripped the occupants naked and set them on fire.

The incident happened on Sunday, 14 May, in Taylor's Halt Pietermaritzburg.

Armed men storm Pietermaritzburg house looking for owner, turn on occupants

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the men were armed with rifles and demanded to see the owner of the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Upon hearing that the owner was not there, the gang turned their murderous intent on the men who were inside the house, TimesLIVE reported.

They ordered them to undress, doused them with a flammable liquid substance and set them alight. Netshiunda said eight men died and the scene, while five suffered severe burns and have since been hospitalised.

Motive of Pietermaritzburg killing still unknown

Police still don't know the motive of the killings, but Netshiunda revealed that drug-related issues cannot be ruled out, EWN reported.

The authorities have issued a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

South Africans fed up with violent crime in Mzansi

Below are some comments:

Doc Ziyanda Mpetile asked:

"Why would human beings do this to one another? Tjo"

Sbu Thembinkosi commented:

"Hell on earth"

Godide Godide complained:

"Crime is escalating in this province."

Khanyisile Nkosi claimed:

"South Africa is just too much shame. Zim may have its issues, but people don't just kill each other like that."

Di Byrne questioned

"There are a lot of very cruel people in this country... How do they sleep at night?"

Timo Embongh said:

"In KZN, they believe killing a man is like slaughtering a chicken or a goat. They are more worried about retaliation than a human soul."

KZN woman gunned down in a car on Mother’s Day, Mzansi alarmed: “Province is a nightmare”

In another story, Briefly News reported that Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are investigating a case of murder after a woman was gunned down in a car on Sunday morning near Pietermaritzburg.

The KZN police said they suspected the man who shot her at least 10 times was someone she knew.

According to TimesLIVE, Mi7, a private security company, was alerted to the shooting in the Wally Hayward Drive area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News