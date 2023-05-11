Two women had quite the night on the 10th of May in 2023 as they brought multiple lives into the world

Jane Furse Hospital's maternity staff had their hands full after moms-to-be were due to deliver five babies between them

The new mothers made headlines as their children were born within mere hours of each other

Jane Furse, a hospital in Mpumalanga, was the place for some heartwarming news. Women gave birth to triplets and twins on the same night.

A Mpumalanga hospital, Jane Furse, helped two women deliver their multiple births safely. Image: kate_sept2004/RealCreation

Source: Getty Images

The staff got the attention of the MEC of Health in Limpopo, Phophi Ramathuba, who gave the staff their flowers. Details highlight just how tirelessly the nurses and doctors worked.

2 women deliver healthy twins and triplets at Jane Furse hospital

According to TimesLIVE, 22-year-old Manaleng Phina welcome two girls and a boy just before midnight at 11:35 and 11:44 pm.

In the early morning, only three hours later, Gladys Komane, who is 26, gave birth to two boys.

Both women had their children through natural means, no caesarean, and it all went smoothly thanks to the nurses and doctors. ClevelandClinic reports that complications in natural birth can include excessive bleeding and more which the staff successfully evaded. TimeLIVE reports that the MEC saw the births as a good sign for Limpompo's goal to reduce the mortality rate, Ramathuba said:

We applaud the midwives and doctors for helping the mothers during the delivery processes.

Mzansi congratulates new mothers

In a Facebook post by TimesLIVE, readers were chuffed by the heartwarming story. Many expressed how happy they were that the staff worked well together.

Raisibe Makgatho commented:

"Well done to you colleagues and congratulations to you mommies...wishing you god health and happiness with your bundles of joy."

Bonginkosi T Gcaba commented:

"We want triplets together with my girlfriend before she reaches 35 years right now we have only one child praying for triplets."

Domenic Thabani commented:

"I hope the mother was also congratulated as well, became some women doesn’t make it out of that labour room."

Sheshe Sheshi commented:

"Congratulations."

Moses Nemisioni commented:

"I am appealing to the male members especially of the EFF and ANC that this opportunity should be given to women to comment exclusively please."

Helene Griffiths commented:

"Well done. May these babies grow up healthy and happy and know God's blessings."

