One video of a doting daddy of three left people's hearts warmed as he showed his adorable kids some love

In the video, the man is tending to three infant children at the same time, and his dedication as a dad was a heartwarming sight

The video had online users amused, and many of them were gushing over the father

A father to triplets went TikTok viral. In the video, he was taking care of the infants, who were all clinging to him.

A Mzansi father of triplets like he was going through the most as he took care of all three at the same time.

People flooded the comments to express how cute they thought the video was. Netizens loved seeing the cute family unit.

Father of triplets charms South Africans

This doting dad, @khathumaapola, is a father to triplets. A video of him spending time with his children was a viral hit.

Watch the video of his kids clamouring for his attention all at once below:

Mzansi peeps gush over loving father

People could not stop cracking up. Online users love to see parenting adventures, and this guy looked like he was in for a wild ride.

Mella Nyaningw commented:

"The alleged father is not excluded as the biological father. The probability of partenity is 99,99%."

anitaakor75 commented:

"Na really haa. I am surprised too."

Primrose Premium commented:

"Beautiful blessings mara gwa nyewa kannete."

@phelamontjane commented:

"They all look like you."

GraysonMpilonhle commented:

'They are gorgeous. But God knew what he was doing when he gave me 1 at a time. How do you cope?"

