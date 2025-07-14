A TikTok video featuring a passionate Springbok fan providing lively commentary during a match against Italy went viral

The fan's energetic and emotionally charged commentary, filled with local slang, resonated deeply with South Africans

The clip fostered a sense of shared joy and celebration, uniting Mzansi in laughter and appreciation for the unique support

A TikTok video of a spirited Springbok supporter giving animated Afrikaans commentary during the Italy match went viral and entertained thousands.

Source: TikTok

A video of a Springbok supporter giving his own spirited Afrikaans commentary during South Africa’s match against Italy this past weekend has sent TikTok into a frenzy. Shared by user @kabelomoumakwe, the clip shows the passionate fan narrating the game while standing in front of the TV with energy that filled not only the room with positivity but also on social media.

With each tackle, try, and scrum, the fan’s voice gets louder and more animated. Viewers were in stitches, with others relating to the passion, saying he is giving the vibes of every South African dad watching rugby.

Mzansi rugby fans celebrate Springboks' dominant win

The Springboks secured a commanding win over Italy, and the fans’ commentary only added to the celebratory mood. His mix of sharp observations, local slang, and emotional outbursts captured the rollercoaster that comes with supporting the Boks. The Springboks completely shut out Italy with a 45–0 victory in the second test held at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha, on 12 July 2025.

The clip has now racked up thousands of views, with many calling for more Mzansi-style commentary content. Whether you understood every word or not, the passion was unmistakable. And in true South African fashion, the nation came together to laugh, celebrate, and share a moment of rugby love, Afrikaans flavour and all.

Viewers were entertained by a viral TikTok video of a Springbok fan enthusiastically commentating in Afrikaans during the match against Italy. Image: @kabelomoumakwe

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the TikTok video

Mathemba Ngwekazi ka Masengwa said:

"Was that real Afrikaans? Those who know Afrikaans? 🤣🤣"

Marthie asked:

"Please can I watch with you next time, please?"

Jose27 wrote:

"Invite me for the next one. 😍😍😍"

Màri Small 🇿🇦 said:

"I think supporting should be a sport on its own. 🤔💛💚"

Mbata Manqoba added:

"I think that’s where your happiness is, not with Chiefs."

Phikicala wrote:

"Even if you ignore rugby, Chiefs still lost. 😢🤣"

Debearz shared:

"We need to get this guy front-line supporting at the games, not Mama Joice."

Lizahn D Japhta added:

"I want to be part of this family so badly. 🤣🤣"

Joantheunissen said:

"I think SuperSport must hire you as a commentator, uncensored version! 🤣🙌"

Denville Louw said:

"One thing I loved about the match yesterday was when the white commentator started speaking an African language and the black commentator spoke Afrikaans."

Sonica_xvi added:

"Guess who’s back, our favourite Meneer Kabelo! We need to arrange something so we can watch rugby together as a group. You make my day! You belong next to that field. 😂💪🏻 They’ll listen to you and we’ll be entertained. Best supporter in SA! 💪🏻"

Source: Briefly News