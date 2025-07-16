A Nigerian content creator's hilarious reaction to the Springboks' 45-0 victory over Italy has gone viral on social media, drawing massive laughter and praise

The man's comedic commentary, peppered with Nigerian Pidgin English, added a lighthearted and entertaining spin to the game, resonating with Mzansi social media users

The video has sparked jokes and laughter among South Africans, with many enjoying the gent's infectious enthusiasm and humorous remarks about the match

A Nigerian content creator has gone viral for his side-splitting reaction to the Springboks' dominating 45-0 victory over Italy.

A Nigerian man's comedic take on the Springboks' 45-0 victory had everyone laughing. Image: Grand Dilan

Source: Facebook

This comes after the four-time Rugby World Cup champions played against Italy on Saturday, 12 July 2025, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where they won.

Nigerian man's commentary on Springboks beating Italy

The man, whose video has been circulating widely on social media, gave a spirited and comedic play-by-play of the match, drawing massive laughter from South Africans. He shared the clip under the handle Grand Dilan on 14 July 2025 on Facebook.

In the now-viral clip, Grand Dilan excitedly reacted to each try scored by the Springboks. He expressed how the South African team lacks "conscience" and how, when he speaks, people usually say he has a personal "vendetta" against the country.

"Imagine you as a father and a rugby player, having to explain to your children that bad eaters, the bad Springboks eaters, beat you people 45-0, and you couldn't even afford to score a single point. This is a public massacre," said Grand Dilan in the video.

The Nigerian content creator went on to call upon the Italian government to arrest the Springboks players once they go and play in their country.

"This is against the law of human humanity. This is very, very bad. You are not supposed to do this to your own fellow men. How can you host somebody's children and beat them 45-0 with a man down?" he added.

The man’s comedic commentary style, peppered with Nigerian Pidgin English, resonated with Mzansi social media users, many of whom praised him for bringing humour and light-heartedness to the game.

The Springboks’ crushing win over Italy is part of their ongoing preparations ahead of a major international tournament, and fans are feeling confident. However, it’s the Nigerian fan’s infectious enthusiasm that seems to have stolen the spotlight.

With rugby fever spreading and digital content creators jumping on board, moments like these show how sport continues to unite and entertain viewers across borders.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi amused by Nigerian man's Springboks remarks

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes and laughter as they shared their thoughts.

Cannon Shandu cracked a joke, saying:

"We need to play against Nigeria now.... I wanna see something."

Esther Tshabango added:

"Pasta can't fight Pap pasta is two weak, we eat with pap as our gravy."

Cawekazi Jijana wrote:

"The helmet is for protection against South Africa?"

Tea Man expressed:

"That was Pap VS Pasta, the results indicate which staple food is the best. Next time it will be Pap VS Fufu, we shall see."

A Nigerian man's hilarious commentary on the Springboks' 45-0 victory sparked laughter. Image: Grand Dilan

Source: Facebook

Source: Briefly News