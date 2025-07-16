Rapper Rouge recently addressed the divide among South African female rappers

The Congolese-South African rapper says men are to blame for the divide among the women in her space

This comes after the release of her latest single, featuring fellow female rappers, and it's clear she's making an active change to the narrative

Rouge spoke about the division among local female rappers. Images: rouge_rapper

Source: Instagram

Rouge says she is tired of the constant comparisons and the division among female rappers.

Rouge calls out men for making women compete

Coming from the release of her latest single on 11 July 2025, Rouge says she is fighting for a new era in hip hop, where females collaborate instead of competing.

The rapper recently worked with Nadia Nakai and Moozlie on her new single, Juicy, and couldn't believe how simple it was to wrap it up:

"This has been the easiest roll-out I have ever had. The professionalism that comes from the girls in the game, setting up on time, coming to the studio, and putting our heads down. We were showing up for each other."

In a recent interview, Rouge opened up about the scarcity of female collaborations and blamed the culture of competition and men for putting women against each other:

"I actually blame the guys. It was actually a lot of the guys who were pinning us up against each other, not actually the girls. And I think it kinda fed into that energy."

Rouge worked with Moozlie and Nadia Nakai and says she hopes to see more female rappers collaborate. Image: rouge_rapper

Source: Instagram

The Mpongo Zaka hitmaker says she looks forward to working with newer female rappers, emphasising that she's not a competitor, but a supporter.

In a chat on Metro FM on 10 July, she also blamed AKA for influencing the culture of beef and encouraging female rappers to compete.

The late rapper once brought together Fifi Cooper, Rouge, Moozlie and Gigi Lamayne for a remix of his hit song, Baddest, and failed to feature Nadia Nakai, who was popular at the time, thus igniting tension among the ladies.

"I blame AKA. He was always like, 'Y'all need to battle, man.' He would always call me and say, 'Rouge, let's drop a young diss track to this one.'"

Mzansi reacts to Rouge's interview

Fans weighed in on the competition between female rappers. Here's what they said:

karabo_madia wasn't impressed:

"This Sabby guy moves funny. He is always trying to create reefs between people."

_blancobabyyy wrote:

"Mega was and still is right. Competition isn't necessarily rivalry."

bestsofar_bsf said:

"Nadia was part of Caspper's team, so it makes sense why he didn't do it at the time, but if she hopped on the song, that would be a win for AKA."

Fans said there was no need for women to compete, while others said a little competition was needed. Image: rouge_rapper

Source: Instagram

lollytheeillest added:

"They honestly like pinning girls against each other. Rouge has always broken that stigma."

michuemenalo agreed with AKA:

"He was right, please drop a Composure."

Source: Briefly News