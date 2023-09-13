Rouge's rise to the top has been wonderful to witness as she has contributed nothing but hits since her entry into the game

In honour of her birthday, Red Bull broke down a list of the rapper's biggest songs to date

Having recently been engaged and taking a break from music, Rouge promised fans that she would make a return

Rouge began her career in 2014 and quickly gained notoriety as one of the best lyricists in the country, Red Bull highlighted her biggest songs. Images: rouge_rapper

Red Bull celebrated Rouge on her birthday by revealing a list of her biggest hit songs. The rapper rose in the music scene from her collaborations with the likes of Moozlie and Bigstar Johnson, with songs that helped her reach the top of music charts.

Having taken a musical hiatus, the rapper reveals that she will be making a comeback.

Red Bull reveals Rouge's biggest songs

Mbongo Zaka (2016)

Having started rapping in 2011, Rouge only released her first single three years later. But it was in 2016 that she landed one of her first big collaborations when she worked with fellow rapper Moozlie on Mbongo Zaka.

The ladies rapped over a trap-influenced beat while dropping bars about getting paid.

Dololo (2017)

The following year, Rouge seemed unstoppable after the release of her debut album, The New Era Sessions along with a short film that won her an award at the South African Film and Television Awards.

Taken from the album, Rouge released her collaboration with rapper Bigstar Johnson titled Dololo where she exposed characters who claim to have money but actually have none (dololo).

Popular (2019)

Rouge went on to feature rapper, Emtee in Popular where, despite the unusual collaboration, the emcees complimented each other and brought fire to the song.

The track was another boost in the right direction and Rouge later revealed the remix along with late rappers Tumi Tladi and Costa Titch where they celebrated their popularity and rise to the top.

One by One (2020)

Having featured in the remix to AKA's Baddest in 2015, Rouge and Forbes only officially worked together five years later in One by One.

Rouge took a Dancehall approach where she and the Supa Mega tackled their volatile relationships.

W.A.G (2021)

The following year, Rouge went on to branch out and collaborate with Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie and French-Congolese emcee, Youssoupha in W.A.G. The rappers let their competition know that they aren't on the same level or "WhatsApp Group."

Rouge gets engaged to long-term boyfriend

In a sweet Instagram video, Rouge and her fiancé Macmillian got baptised before Mac popped the question.

The couple received congratulatory messages from friends who wished them well in their union:

Rouge grieves late rapper AKA

Briefly News revealed the reactions to grief-stricken Rouge's social media post following AKA's brutal killing.

Though the two had only officially worked together on One by One, they had maintained a good friendship that Rouge cherished.

The publication also shared Rouge's best fashion moments from performances to red carpet appearances.

