South African rapper Rouge took to Twitter to express her sorrow at the death of hip hop icon AKA

Fans of Supa Mega joined Rouge as they lamented the passing of the Fela in Versace hitmaker

AKA's death has shaken Mzansi hip-hop fans and musicians alike, who continue to question the South African justice system

Rapper Rouge grieves the death of slain rap icon AKA. Images: @rouge_rapper, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

South Africans continue to mourn the death of slain rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. In a Twitter post, fellow hip-hop artist, Rouge, expressed her disbelief that the Fela in Versace hitmaker was truly gone.

Hip-Hop fans are still in disbelief that AKA is gone

After over a month since his untimely demise, AKA’s passing continues to bare heavy on hip-hop fans worldwide. According to an article by BBC News, the rapper was shot dead in Durban on February 10 in what police believe to be a targeted killing.

Rapper Rouge took to Twitter to express her grief

Since then, thousands of followers worldwide have expressed condolences, including Rouge, who took to Twitter last night to grieve the musician.

She tweeted:

"They really killed Kiernan."

Fans of AKA joined Rouge to convey their sorrow

Rouge’s post prompted sad reactions from fans who expressed dismay in the Dololo rapper’s comment section.

@MagickMcoy said:

"Sad."

@djmichel_sa tweeted:

"Yeah sis. Still can’t believe it "

@BubbleBlueBabe commented:

"The audacity mhennn. That was cruel and evil. I don't know how we will recover from this, maybe the only thing that can help us heal is having his killers behind bars. Nothing more nothing less. #JusticeForAKA."

@thabiso_kobedi3 said:

"Rouge, this dream doesn't want to end."

A lot has been said recently about the passing of AKA, with fans questioning why the shooter has not yet been apprehended. In reports by The South African, musician YoungstaCPT asked friends close to AKA to help him find the justice he deserves. Music producer Nota Baloyi also questioned AKA's team about the shooting.

Source: Briefly News