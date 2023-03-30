Rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes killers who were arrested in Cape Town have been released from prison

The suspects' lawyer, Annelene van den Heever, confirmed the news and added that one suspect remained in custody

The announcement comes after AKA's lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, denied the arrest, claiming that the killers were still at large

The three men arrested in Cape Town for allegedly being involved in AKA's brutal murder have allegedly been released.

AKA's three alleged killers were released from prison after being arrested in Cape Town. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The suspects linked to the assassination were apprehended after one of the suspects' fingerprints was found in a vehicle discovered in Umlazi after AKA was murdered.

AKA's alleged murderers reportedly released from prison

According to News24, lawyer Annelene van den Heever revealed that the three men were released in the middle of the night on March 29. Annelene confirmed that the fourth suspect was still in custody.

Five men were arrested in connection with AKA's murder. The arrests were made in two separate operations, one in Cape Town, where the three killers were discovered and allegedly flown to Durban to appear before the magistrate.

AKA's lawyer denies arrest of murderers

The arrest of AKA's killers has been confusing because many contradictory things were said. Shortly after the arrest went viral, the Company rapper's lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, claimed the killers were still on the loose.

“No, it is not true. No suspects have been arrested in connection with my client’s murder case,” reported Sunday World.

Mzansi split by AKA's killers' arrest

After videos and photos of the controversial arrest circulated on Twitter, people took to the timeline to express their honest reactions. Many people weren't sure if the police arrested the right people as the suspects were found in Cape Town while the murder occurred in Durban.

@Sim_Saliwa said:

"AKA was murdered in Durban but the killers were arrested in Cape Town? How?"

@ISephara shared:

"What's interesting is that AKA's killers were arrested in Cape Town in an area known to be "controlled" by the "Se*y Boys". From KZN all the way to gang territory in Cape Town? There might be more to this case than what meets the eye."

@PhilaniMhlongo_ posted:

"I am part of the 1% that believe the police caught AKA's killers."

@MenziwokuhleMa1 also said:

"We saw the people who actually killed AKA on that CCTV footage. SAPS thinks we were born yesterday. Those people they arrested are not even close to being the actual killers. I'm afraid we are going to watch the Senzo Meyiwa drama all over again."

@Nkosinathi_99 added:

"Another wrongful arrest for AKA killers! It's a Mess!!! Clearly, Bheki Cele and Masemola never passed a psychometric test! #JusticeForAKA"

