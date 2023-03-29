An 88-year-old woman was horrifically mauled to death by her neighbour's pit bulls in Cape Town

The two dogs reportedly jumped over a fence and viciously attacked the woman in her backyard

The police have launched an investigation, and the circumstances of the attack are currently unknown

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

An 88-year-old woman was mauled to death by two pit bulls in Cape Town. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - An elderly woman was gruesomely mauled to death by her neighbour's pit bulls on Tuesday in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

The two ferocious dogs allegedly jumped over the high fence and attacked 88-year-old Olga Grill in her home.

Grill's son discovered her body in the backyard on Tuesday afternoon around 5pm, reported JacarandaFM.

Pit Bulls under the care of the SPCA

According to TimeLIVE, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Cape Town confirmed that the pit bulls were at their facility and were impounded from their home at 10:30pm by the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bishop Lavis SAPS members responded to the scene, and an inquest docket was opened. The circumstances that led to Grill's death are under investigation.

SA reacts to Olga Grill's gruesome death

Pinkie Mthethwa said:

"Oh, pit bulls are such a lovely breed of dogs, here they are killing a senior citizen, why are they not eating their owners?"

Balebetse Seleka mentioned:

"Galephirimi will do justice to these cruel creatures."

Nicolas Scodland asked:

"So people still have those monsters in their yards?"

Mxolisi Gumbie added:

"I blame the community, those dogs should have been removed from society by all means by now."

Mandla Mthembu stated:

"Hopefully, the minister of electricity will deal with the owner because Cele is useless."

4-Year-old mauled to death by family dog believed to be pit bull, toddler’s mom is “beyond heartbroken”

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a four-year-old girl was on Tuesday reported dead after a vicious attack by their family dog in Milton Keynes. Emergency responders allegedly called the police to the scene after the girl had been declared dead.

According to eyewitnesses, the toddler’s mother ran out of their house screaming for help as the dog attacked her baby girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News