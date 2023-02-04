A mother has explained that she is beyond heartbroken following the death of her four-year-old daughter who was attacked by their family dog

Police put the dog down after arriving at the scene but the girl identified as Alice Stones reportedly died shortly after

Authorities confirmed the death and said that they have launched an investigation but no arrests have been made yet

A four-year-old girl was on Tuesday reported dead after a vicious attack by their family dog in Milton Keynes. Emergency responders allegedly called the police to the scene after the girl had been declared dead.

Pet dog believed to be a pit bull mauls four-year-old girl to death. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to eyewitnesses, the toddler’s mother ran out of their house screaming for help as the dog attacked her baby girl.

Police confirm incident

The Mirror reports that Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident stating that they were called to the scene by ambulance technicians but four-year-old Alice Stones had already been declared dead.

"An investigation is currently underway to fully understand the circumstances but we currently believe that this was a tragic, isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

"Accordingly, no arrests have been made at this time. I can confirm that the dog was a family pet and was put down by police on the scene yesterday evening."

According to Express, police have engaged the services of experts to determine the dog’s breed but one of the neighbours said it was a pitbull-husky cross.

