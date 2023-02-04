A man became a local hero after going to the rescue of 17 schoolchildren who were stuck in the middle of a flooded river in KZN

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the taxi attempted to cross the low-lying Empangeni river

Fortunately, all 17 children from different schools and the taxi driver were brought to safety

KWAZULU NATAL - Social media was full of praise for a KwaZulu Natal man who sprung into action to save 17 children and a taxi driver from drowning on Friday 3 February.

A man rescued 17 schoolchildren from drowning. Image: @SakhiNxumalo.

The taxi driver ignored all the safety precautions and attempted to cross the flooded bridge despite other motorists avoiding the bridge.

According to SowetanLIVE, Thokozani Mkhwanazi from the Ndabayakhe area of Empangeni said he was at home when he saw the taxi driver trying to cross the Empangeni river. Mkhwanazi said he thought the driver would turn back when he saw the river was flooded but he proceeded.

He added that the taxi began drifting when it was in the middle. Schoolchildren started shouting for help because the door couldn't open because the water was pushing it. Some of the pupils who knew him s He said:

"I thought he was going to turn, but he kept going. When he was in the middle of the river, the car stopped and started drifting. I ran down the hill to the river along with other residents. When I got there, the children were screaming and crying, and they couldn't open the door because the water was blocking it. There were other children on the roof screaming for help."

Twitter users hailed the community hero for springing into action to help the children. One wrote:

"One just does not risk a child's life like that. Glad they all survived and hope they get the love and support to deal with the shock. Poor kids."

