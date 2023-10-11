Residents of Belfast in Mpumalanga burned three cars belonging to a mine because they were unemployed

The group marched to the Universal Coal Mine because they wanted to know why they were not given jobs

Two men were arrested, and netizens slammed the protestors' violent acts in the name of getting a job

Police arrested two men after unemployed people torched 3 cars belonging to the Universal Coal Mine in Belfast. Image: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency

A group of desperate, unemployed Mpumalanga residents were so angry that a local mine wasn't hiring that they torched three of its cars. This is after they marched to the Universal Coal Mine in Belfast to express their concerns about not being given work. Two young men were arrested for public violence as a result.

Unemployed residents march to the mine

According to a statement released by South African Police Service spokeswoman Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the two were part of a group that marched to the mine's premises, demanding to know why the mine was not giving the Belfast locals jobs. The saga started last week when a group of unemployed residents took to the streets and handed the mine a memorandum of grievances. The management agreed that they would meet them and discuss this matter further.

Residents torch mine cars

When they met on 9 October, the mine allegedly did not allow all of the marchers to enter the mine's premises. They only wanted the group's representatives to meet with them. The crowd found that this was unacceptable, and they erupted into violence. The police escorted them back to the township.

In the evening, the violence was rekindled as the group reportedly burned two cars belonging to companies contracted to the mine. They then allegedly torched a mine employee's car. The two suspects were arrested after they regrouped on the morning of 10 October, blocking the roads and burning tyres. Read the post here.

South Africans slam the violence

Netizens on Facebook condemned the acts of violence.

Graham Wiliam asked:

“Why would they be so stupid as to think anyone would employ them after that behaviour?”

Pasta Black'Russian Sejane commented:

“This is not the way to seek employment.”

Nigel Byrne exclaimed:

“This country is lawless.”

Nelson Shubit Mangena wrote:

“Someone is going to find themselves behind bars.”

Thabiso Teddy Metiso added:

“This is the result of our weak government.”

