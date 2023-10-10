South Africans were taken aback by a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) of a Toyota Hilux that was stripped

The vehicle owner in the clip narrated how it took the Benoni-based criminals three hours to take the bakkie apart

Netizens are worried about the state of crime in the country and called for action to be taken

South Africans cannot believe that criminals reportedly took apart a Hilux in three hours. Image: Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images and @danielmarven/ Twitter

South Africans are stunned after hijackers stole a Toyota Hilux and stripped it of its parts in three hours. Netizens are worried about the level of crime and how sophisticated car thieves are becoming.

Car hijacked, allegedly found stripped 3 hours later

@danielmarven posted the video of the vehicle on X (formerly Twitter). The video garnered 178K likes and shows how the bakkie is completely stripped down, leaving nothing but a body. The footage is taken by the owner of the car, who is broken and his vehicle was destroyed.

The canopy and other body parts lie in a yard in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. The front bumper, the seats and the interior are all on one side. The doors and seat covers were located in the same yard. Watch the video here:

South Africans were stunned by the chop job

Netizens on Twitter were shocked that the car was stripped down and left in such a horrific state.

Akogun New York wanted to know:

“This criminal cartel must be stopped. Who and where are they selling to?”

Tinyiko MkhuluBae was taken aback.

“This is another level of stripping a car.”

Eddie Khumo was mad.

“They must put it all back together.”

Kibiti said:

“If people can be this efficient in doing the right thing, the country would be great.”

Theo added:

“Plot twist: they started stripping it while on the road.”

Uncle Shaffee remarked:

“Unless and until the State does something about these houses where vehicles are stripped, this crime will continue.”

Comfort Phangisa was sad.

“This is SA, man. I hope they found the thieves and anyone in that house to give them a lead into arresting them.”

Fighter Mdluli exclaimed:

“The issue is even if they are arrested, they will be out in a month and continue doing the same things.”

Man blames SAPS for stripping his car

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man blamed the SAPS for stripping his car while it was impounded.

The gent revealed that the police impounded his car, and he wanted it back as he used it for business. To his surprise, he found that the vehicle was without body parts, leaving him furious and demanding to know what happened.

