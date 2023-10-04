A gent pulled a prank on people who were visiting Lion Park in a TikTok video

The prankster pretended that several of the big cats were missing and were nowhere to be found

Netizens reacted and laughed at how the people pretended to act calm but were low-key terrified

A man visiting Lion Park had to make sure if a lion was missing when he was the victim of a prank.

A prankster pretended that a few lions at Lion Park were missing and were on the loose to see how victims would react.

The people he was pranking seemed uncomfortable with the idea that lions were roaming around unaccounted for, and netizens loved their hilarious reactions.

Man pulls missing lion prank on unsuspecting people in TikTok video

TikTok prankster @lebzatheplug made sure to keep netizens entertained with his antics. In this video, he pretended to be a Lion Park employee and talked on the walkie-talkie with his colleague. They are communicating that a few of the lions are missing. He attempts to keep the people calm, but you can see how terrified people are even though they are doing their best to hide their nerves.

The man asks them to be calm and not to run away, and one of the men peers into the bushes to see if he can see the lion. Watch the video here:

South Africans react to prank

The unwitting participants’ reactions finished netizens.

Ingridcongwa said:

“These people are too calm for my liking.”

Siphesihle Gumede made a suggestion.

“Why don’t you run first to make it spicy?”

Zeyn Sheik851 was impressed with one of them.

“The lady with the red bag was so calm. She gathered her kids and followed instructions.”

CapeofStormz believed the prank needed more energy.

“Could have had the lion of a lion playing on a speaker.”

Phazielrass knew these guys.

“The jokes of these guys at Lion Park are classic. They got me with a different one last year.”

AWEWOLF remarked:

“The guy with the green t-shirt checking the facts.”

Santineo De Witt exclaimed:

“Bro is something else. I would be on the floor if I was there and knew it was a prank.”

Willemaf laughed.

“The guy in the green shirt already checking his escape route.”

Man with a lion on his lap trends on TikTok

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man went viral for having a lion on his lap. The gent recorded a video of himself hanging out with what appeared to be his pet lion.

Netizens shook their heads and thought he was testing God, and the lion was sitting on its next meal.

