A man had South Africans thinking he had a death wish for sitting on the couch with a lion

The man seemed very relaxed and comfortable with the king of the jungle having a chill session with him

Netizens who watched him wagged their finger at him and said that he did not value his life

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Netizens believe that this man has a death wish. Image: @humaidalbuqaish

Source: TikTok

A man with a lion lying on top of him had South Africans thinking he was testing God.

The man had a massive lion on his lap, which seemed like his pet.

Man with a lion on his lap in TikTok video goes viral

The video was posted by @humaidalbuqaish, breaking the internet with over 7 million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the video, the man seems pretty relaxed as the lion lies on him as if it's natural for a lion to be on a man's lap. The lion relaxingly licks his lips, and the man laughs while brushing it.

Having a lion as a pet is a terrible idea

According to Better With Cats, keeping a lion as a pet is a terrible idea. This is because even though a lion may be tame, it is still a large and wild animal prone to kill its human owner unexpectedly. There have been instances where people were killed by their lion pets.

West Mathewson, a conservationist who owned the Lion Tree Top Lodge near Hoedspruit in Limpopo, was mauled and killed by his lion while he took them out for their usual walk.

Watch the video here:

South Africans say the lion-man is playing with his life

Netizens were not impressed and instead wondered why the man would take such huge risks.

Reabetswe added:

"It's giving 'God we're testing you!'"

User725467558974 remarked:

"People are still going to be eaten by wild animals."

Seponono_Sam exclaimed:

"God, we're testing you."

I am Minnie added:

"You're mad, neh?"

User6971603878003 warned him.

"The day this lion turns on you, you're going to say you've been bewitched."

Brenda Zandile Sitho pointed out:

"It can never be me."

A family wakes up to a lion roaming in their camping site

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a camping family woke up one night and found a lion drinking water by their camp.

The man recorded the entire experience and was captivated by being this close to a lion.

Netizens who commented pointed out that it is for this reason that they stay away from camping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News