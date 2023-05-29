This man managed to catch a lion on camera who was in the middle of their camp late at night

TikTok user @labankaranja91 was wowed by the incredible experience and shared it online

A lot of people came forward to make it clear that they would never see themselves in this situation

As scary as it may be, seeing a lion up close, in its natural habitat, not behind bars, is a true treat! This man managed to film a lion casually drinking water in the campsite he was sleeping in, and it sent people.

TikTok user @labankaranja91 was wowed by the incredible experience with a majestic lion. Image: TikTok / @labankaranja91

Source: TikTok

With the development of land and the cruelty shown to animals, encounters like this one are becoming fewer and fewer, and it is sad.

TikTok video shows lion in the middle of a campsite where people were sleeping

TikTok user @labankaranja91 shared a video of the unforgettable moment. The huge lion was casually drinking water while people slept, and this man was lucky enough to get it on camera.

While this is not something everyone would like to experience, it was majestic. Take a look at this beautiful beast:

Mzansi people sweat as they watch the lion in the clip

While there is no denying this was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for many, there were a lot of people who made it clear that these moments can miss them. Being that close to a lion is not for everyone, lol.

Read some of the comments:

Chief ...... said:

“That's the scary part for me about camping.”

Mak.O.Thata said:

“There’s noooooo way in hell ♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️”

thabisoselerio99 said:

“And you thought of grabbing your camera?? Man, what a sighting.”

Nadia N said:

“O hell no. No Simba for me. ”

KTlhomel said:

“I love camping however I'm never ever doing this.”

