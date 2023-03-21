Tourists were in for a surprise when wildlife creature decided to give them an up-close experience

One viral video shows how a huge lioness joined people in a safari Jeep on their tour of the wild

The video got millions of views, and many people commented with jokes about how they would have felt at the moment

The internet was amazed by a video of a lion that acted more like a pet cat. The video got thousands of likes as people couldn't believe how close a group of tourists got to a lioness.

A lion jumped on a ride full of tourists, and people were amazed by how calm they were. Images: @momentum.111

The people sitting in the car with the lion also had reactions that surprised netizens. This video had many people thinking that all types of cats are the same and want some love and cuddles.

Lion hitches a ride with surprised tourists

A video by @momentum.111 on TikTok left people amazed by how friendly one line was. A video shows how the lioness happily jumped on a vehicle to sit with people and be happy to be touched.

Watch the video below:

Netizens falling in love with friendly-looking lioness

Many people commented that the video was scary but looked amazing at the same time. Wildlife interactions with people usually look scary, but this one had people commenting that the experience with the Lions looked wholesome.

Alexandra commented:

"I know they say to not pet them but if the lion pets me first, I don't know what to tell you."

Anjy Ferreira commented:

"The cat distribution system is really getting out of hand here."

Lesly Jo commented:

"I’d be terrified and in love at the same time."

Mickey commented:

"This is at a park. The lion grew up seeing the tours and got comfortable with people and vehicles. It's her thing now. I saw it on a show."

jenniepeterson176 commented:

"That would be the scariest and COOLEST experience of my life all at once!"

Jbunzie commented:

"I would be having my main character moment and thinking I’m the chosen one of the kingdom."

