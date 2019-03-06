Boston College courses and fees 2022: Get the full list

Boston College courses offer students numerous career paths to choose from. Since building a career is challenging, selecting the wrong course or institution is frustrating. Therefore, note that the undergraduate or postgraduate program or school you think is the best might not be what you need. Hence, research your favourite college or institution's programs that align with your dream career before registering.

Boston College offers a wide range of courses that provide meaningful professional and personal development opportunities. Photo: @BostonCityCampus

Source: Facebook

Boston City Campus (BCC) understands most young people's career choices in the 21st century and helps them build their future. There are over 100 Boston College courses in 2022; the school offers certificates, diplomas, undergraduate degrees and postgraduate courses. Additionally, Boston College's short courses are the best in the country.

What courses are offered at Boston College?

Potential students should be assured that there is something great for everyone at the college. Moreover, student transfers from other colleges (local and international) are acceptable. Below is a list of all Boston College courses in South Africa.

Higher Education: Undergraduate & Postgraduate studies

Boston college empowers scholars with flexible, adaptable and responsive education that to them successfully navigate their careers while making a difference in society.

Postgraduate Diploma in Management

Bachelor of Commerce in Management Marketing

Bachelor of Accounting

Bachelor of Commerce in Law

Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resource Management

Bachelor of Social Science

Diploma in Financial Accounting

Diploma in Systems Development

Diploma in Network Systems

Diploma in Human Resource Management

Diploma in Business Management

Diploma in Marketing Management

Diploma in Event Management

Higher Certificate in Advertising & Integrated Communication Practice

Higher Certificate in Marketing Practice

Higher Certificate in Business Management Practice

Higher Certificate in HIV/AIDS Counselling & Management

Higher Certificate in Human Resource Management Practice

Higher Certificate in Accounting Practice

Higher Certificate in Hospitality Management Practice

Higher Certificate in Tourism & Travel Management Practice

Higher Certificate in Logistics & Supply Chain Management Practice

Higher Certificate in Paralegal Practice

Boston’s ever-expanding range of higher education programs supports a wide range of highly demanded and desirable skills in employment. Photo: @BostonCityCampus

Source: Facebook

Management and Marketing courses

Education is the key to unlocking boundless career and business opportunities, more so during and post the Covid-19 global pandemic. If you feel like management and marketing is your thing, then try out the following Boston College courses:

Postgraduate Diploma in Management

Bachelor of Commerce in Management Marketing

Diploma in Business Management

Diploma in Marketing Management

Higher Certificate in Business Management Practice

Higher Certificate in Marketing Practice

Higher Certificate in Logistics & Supply Chain Management Practice

Higher Certificate in Marketing: Specialization Social Media

Higher Certificate in Commerce in General Management

The Retail Marketer SLP

The Sales Representative SLP

Marketing 101 SLP

The Essentials of Management SLP

The Small Business Owner SLP

The Warehouse Supervisor SLP

The Warehouse Supervisor

Social Science, Health and Sports

Graduating from Boston will give you the confidence, skills, and knowledge to make South Africa and the rest of the world a better place for humanity. So step into a better tomorrow today by choosing these Boston college courses for 2022.

Bachelor of Social Science

Higher Certificate in HIV/AIDS Counselling & Management

The Lay Counsellor SLP

Higher Certificate in Marketing: Specialization Sport

Further Education & Training Certificate: Sport Administration

Sports Management SLP

Football Coaching & Administration SLP

Sports Club Administration SLP

Boston’s postgraduate diplomas prepare you for the complex Fourth Industrial Revolution by cultivating the skills the World Economic Forum identifies in the Future of Jobs. Photo: @BostonCityCampus

Source: Facebook

Accounting programs

Acquire fundamental skills for finance and bookkeeping functions, maintain accounting systems, improve cost and management controls, interpret financial information, create financial reports, how to make sound investment decisions at Boston.

Bachelor of Accounting

Diploma in Financial Accounting

Higher Certificate in Accounting Practice

Bookkeeper SLP

National Diploma: Financial Accounting – Certified Financial Accountant

National Diploma: Technical Financial

Accounting – Certified Technical Financial Accountant

National Diploma: Public Sector Accounting – Technical Public Accountant

National Certificate: Public Sector Accounting – Public Accounts Administrator

Further Education & Training Certificate: Bookkeeping – Certified Senior Bookkeeper

National Certificate: Bookkeeping – Certified Junior Bookkeeper

Assistant Bookkeeper SLP

Credit Controller / Assistant Bookkeeper SLP

Executive Secretary Financial SLP

Business Administration and Service

High-quality administration and customer service are essential in today's competitive business and work environment. Therefore, choose the best Boston College courses from this list:

Diploma in Office Administration

Certificate in Business Studies / Skills Programs

Administrative Assistant SLP

Customer Helpdesk Consultant SLP

Executive Secretary SLP

General Secretary SLP

Call Centre Operator SLP

Office Assistant SLP

Debt Collector SLP

Receptionist Secretary SLP

Receptionist SLP

Stock Controller SLP

Equip yourself with the analytical, problem solving and financial skills that are in demand in every organization by taking accounting and business administration courses. Photo: @bostoncitycampus

Source: Instagram

Advertising, Communication and Public Relations

These courses give you specialized commercial communication skills that will help you engage with stakeholders. Consider joining any of the following courses, especially if you want to be part of the dynamic business world and play a key communication role in any organization.

Diploma in Commerce in Public Relations

Higher Certificate in Commerce in Public Relations

Higher Certificate in Advertising & Integrated Communication Practice

Public Relations Assistant SLP

Media Consultant SLP

Brand Ambassador SLP

Hospitality, Events and Tourism courses

Hospitality and tourism programs equip you will enough skills and knowledge for operating effectively in the workplace while demonstrating an understanding of the foundational development of tourism and the socioeconomic and ecological impacts of the industry. The best courses to pursue under this category include:

Diploma in Event Management

Higher Certificate in Hospitality Management Practice

Higher Certificate in Tourism & Travel Management Practice

Higher Certificate in Marketing: Specialization Tourism

Travel and Tourism Operations SLP

The Event Planner SLP

Hotel and Catering Operations SLP

Hospitality Management SLP

Booking Agent SLP

Tourism SLP

The college's tourism and hospitality graduates are good at evaluating the scope of tourism and travel, marketing planning, and managing travel agencies. Photo: @BostonCityCampus

Source: Facebook

Information and Communications Technologies (ICT)

Education supersedes every other investment because nothing can take it away from you, not even inflation. Therefore, invest in ICT courses and enjoy a high-paying career for a lifetime. Available Boston College courses in this section include:

Diploma in Systems Development

Diploma in Network Systems

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate

Fundamentals for ICT SLP

Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Expert

Introduction to Programming SLP

Mobile App Development SLP

Principles of Database Programming SLP

Software Specialist SLP

Networking Specialist SLP

Computer Technician SLP

Networking Technician SLP

Business Information Systems & Cloud Computing SLP

Secure Infrastructure Technician SLP

Security Analytics Specialist

Ethical Hacker SLP

Computer Clerk SLP

Data Capturer SLP

Introduction to Web & Graphic Design SLP

Continuous Professional Development with Cisco

Law and Human Resources

Boston's law and human resource graduates demonstrate a well-rounded knowledge of the South African legal system in various fields of law, the relationship between different fields of law, and the impact of legal principles/rules on commercial activities and the broader society. Here are the best courses to take:

Bachelor of Commerce in Law

Higher Certificate in Paralegal Practice

National Certificate: Paralegal Practice - Human Resource & Employee Relations

Conveyancing Secretary SLP

Executive Secretary Legal SLP

Paralegal SLP

Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resource Management

Diploma in Human Resource Management

Higher Certificate in Human Resource Management Practice

Higher Certificate in Commerce in Human Resource Management

Boston's law courses give you integrated knowledge and understanding of the private law's standards and procedures and solve problems in the context of private law. Photo: @bostoncitycampus

Source: Instagram

Personal Development, Digital Learning Badges and Occasional Study

These programs offer scholars immediate skills and training needs to use at your workplace or personal development. Moreover, the ever-competitive job environment requires continuous professional development/advancement skills. These Boston College courses will help you achieve this:

Digital Learning: Credentials-Badges

Occasional Study

Financial Independence Short Course SLP

Employment Readiness Program SLP

Study Wise SLP

Lifestyle and Digital Music

Enhance your talents by taking lifestyle and digital music courses that will help you exponentially increase your potential. There is no better time to work your passion than enrolling on these courses:

Higher Certificate in Marketing: Specialization Digital Music

Introduction to Digital Music Composition & Production SLP

Digital Music Composition & Production SLP

DJ101 SLP

The Music Business SLP

Is Boston City Campus a private college?

Yes, it is. It is one of the two private colleges that have won the BAC accreditation award in South African history.

How much is the application fee at Boston College?

Boston City Campus fees for 2022 do not charge application charges. Therefore, the financial cost of studying at this institution only applies to the registration, tuition, textbooks and additional academic fees or charges (e.g. supplementary assessment fees, external examination fees, CAT application fees, RPL application fees, etc.)

Additionally, information about extra fees or charges linked with deferral, cancellation, or withdrawal is set out in the student rulebook, registration contract, fee structure, or program fact sheets.

CompTIA rated Boston as the best tuition centre in Africa and third globally this year. Photo: @BostonCityCampus

Source: Facebook

How much are the fees at Boston College?

Reliable information about Boston College courses fees in 2022 is with the institution. Every program has its charges, which change as years go by. Therefore, contact the institution and request the Boston City Campus fees structure 2022 pdf or any other documents that contain details about all the courses, including fee structures. Here are BCC's contact details:

Website:

Email: info@boston.co.za

info@boston.co.za Tel: 011-551-9000

What is Boston's registration refund policy?

The student, their legal guardian (if necessary), the account payer, and the person providing financial surety for those paying the tuition fees must sign the registration contract after filling it out.

The registration contract is legally binding and restricted to twelve (12) months (at a time). Therefore, one 7 days to pay the program's registration, tuition, and fees after signing the contract.

Please submit a refund request in writing and with an explanation. The institution considers refund requests on a case-by-case basis and information about the fees, withdrawal from a program once studies have commenced, and applications for deferral of studies are in the registration contract and the student rulebook.

What is the Boston College online application process for 2022 courses?

Here is a simple guide:

Go to BCC's website.

Click on Boston City Campus .

. Select Bostonites: Our news and views .

. Click enquire/apply now .

. Click any of the checkboxes Information Request , New Student Application , or Continue Application , depending on what you need.

, , or , depending on what you need. Enter your contact number and email, then tap the submit button.

Boston College courses are open for anyone who has the necessary qualifications. Any prospective student looking for a chance to study here has made the right decision. Their programs' diversity provides everyone with something suitable to study and secure their future.

Source: Briefly News