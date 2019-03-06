Boston College courses and fees 2022: Get the full list
Boston College courses offer students numerous career paths to choose from. Since building a career is challenging, selecting the wrong course or institution is frustrating. Therefore, note that the undergraduate or postgraduate program or school you think is the best might not be what you need. Hence, research your favourite college or institution's programs that align with your dream career before registering.
Boston City Campus (BCC) understands most young people's career choices in the 21st century and helps them build their future. There are over 100 Boston College courses in 2022; the school offers certificates, diplomas, undergraduate degrees and postgraduate courses. Additionally, Boston College's short courses are the best in the country.
What courses are offered at Boston College?
Potential students should be assured that there is something great for everyone at the college. Moreover, student transfers from other colleges (local and international) are acceptable. Below is a list of all Boston College courses in South Africa.
Higher Education: Undergraduate & Postgraduate studies
Boston college empowers scholars with flexible, adaptable and responsive education that to them successfully navigate their careers while making a difference in society.
- Postgraduate Diploma in Management
- Bachelor of Commerce in Management Marketing
- Bachelor of Accounting
- Bachelor of Commerce in Law
- Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resource Management
- Bachelor of Social Science
- Diploma in Financial Accounting
- Diploma in Systems Development
- Diploma in Network Systems
- Diploma in Human Resource Management
- Diploma in Business Management
- Diploma in Marketing Management
- Diploma in Event Management
- Higher Certificate in Advertising & Integrated Communication Practice
- Higher Certificate in Marketing Practice
- Higher Certificate in Business Management Practice
- Higher Certificate in HIV/AIDS Counselling & Management
- Higher Certificate in Human Resource Management Practice
- Higher Certificate in Accounting Practice
- Higher Certificate in Hospitality Management Practice
- Higher Certificate in Tourism & Travel Management Practice
- Higher Certificate in Logistics & Supply Chain Management Practice
- Higher Certificate in Paralegal Practice
Management and Marketing courses
Education is the key to unlocking boundless career and business opportunities, more so during and post the Covid-19 global pandemic. If you feel like management and marketing is your thing, then try out the following Boston College courses:
- Postgraduate Diploma in Management
- Bachelor of Commerce in Management Marketing
- Diploma in Business Management
- Diploma in Marketing Management
- Higher Certificate in Business Management Practice
- Higher Certificate in Marketing Practice
- Higher Certificate in Logistics & Supply Chain Management Practice
- Higher Certificate in Marketing: Specialization Social Media
- Higher Certificate in Commerce in General Management
- The Retail Marketer SLP
- The Sales Representative SLP
- Marketing 101 SLP
- The Essentials of Management SLP
- The Small Business Owner SLP
- The Warehouse Supervisor SLP
- The Warehouse Supervisor
Social Science, Health and Sports
Graduating from Boston will give you the confidence, skills, and knowledge to make South Africa and the rest of the world a better place for humanity. So step into a better tomorrow today by choosing these Boston college courses for 2022.
- Bachelor of Social Science
- Higher Certificate in HIV/AIDS Counselling & Management
- The Lay Counsellor SLP
- Higher Certificate in Marketing: Specialization Sport
- Further Education & Training Certificate: Sport Administration
- Sports Management SLP
- Football Coaching & Administration SLP
- Sports Club Administration SLP
Accounting programs
Acquire fundamental skills for finance and bookkeeping functions, maintain accounting systems, improve cost and management controls, interpret financial information, create financial reports, how to make sound investment decisions at Boston.
- Bachelor of Accounting
- Diploma in Financial Accounting
- Higher Certificate in Accounting Practice
- Bookkeeper SLP
- National Diploma: Financial Accounting – Certified Financial Accountant
- National Diploma: Technical Financial
- Accounting – Certified Technical Financial Accountant
- National Diploma: Public Sector Accounting – Technical Public Accountant
- National Certificate: Public Sector Accounting – Public Accounts Administrator
- Further Education & Training Certificate: Bookkeeping – Certified Senior Bookkeeper
- National Certificate: Bookkeeping – Certified Junior Bookkeeper
- Assistant Bookkeeper SLP
- Credit Controller / Assistant Bookkeeper SLP
- Executive Secretary Financial SLP
Business Administration and Service
High-quality administration and customer service are essential in today's competitive business and work environment. Therefore, choose the best Boston College courses from this list:
- Diploma in Office Administration
- Certificate in Business Studies / Skills Programs
- Administrative Assistant SLP
- Customer Helpdesk Consultant SLP
- Executive Secretary SLP
- General Secretary SLP
- Call Centre Operator SLP
- Office Assistant SLP
- Debt Collector SLP
- Receptionist Secretary SLP
- Receptionist SLP
- Stock Controller SLP
Advertising, Communication and Public Relations
These courses give you specialized commercial communication skills that will help you engage with stakeholders. Consider joining any of the following courses, especially if you want to be part of the dynamic business world and play a key communication role in any organization.
- Diploma in Commerce in Public Relations
- Higher Certificate in Commerce in Public Relations
- Higher Certificate in Advertising & Integrated Communication Practice
- Public Relations Assistant SLP
- Media Consultant SLP
- Brand Ambassador SLP
Hospitality, Events and Tourism courses
Hospitality and tourism programs equip you will enough skills and knowledge for operating effectively in the workplace while demonstrating an understanding of the foundational development of tourism and the socioeconomic and ecological impacts of the industry. The best courses to pursue under this category include:
- Diploma in Event Management
- Higher Certificate in Hospitality Management Practice
- Higher Certificate in Tourism & Travel Management Practice
- Higher Certificate in Marketing: Specialization Tourism
- Travel and Tourism Operations SLP
- The Event Planner SLP
- Hotel and Catering Operations SLP
- Hospitality Management SLP
- Booking Agent SLP
- Tourism SLP
Information and Communications Technologies (ICT)
Education supersedes every other investment because nothing can take it away from you, not even inflation. Therefore, invest in ICT courses and enjoy a high-paying career for a lifetime. Available Boston College courses in this section include:
- Diploma in Systems Development
- Diploma in Network Systems
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate
- Fundamentals for ICT SLP
- Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Expert
- Introduction to Programming SLP
- Mobile App Development SLP
- Principles of Database Programming SLP
- Software Specialist SLP
- Networking Specialist SLP
- Computer Technician SLP
- Networking Technician SLP
- Business Information Systems & Cloud Computing SLP
- Secure Infrastructure Technician SLP
- Security Analytics Specialist
- Ethical Hacker SLP
- Computer Clerk SLP
- Data Capturer SLP
- Introduction to Web & Graphic Design SLP
- Continuous Professional Development with Cisco
Law and Human Resources
Boston's law and human resource graduates demonstrate a well-rounded knowledge of the South African legal system in various fields of law, the relationship between different fields of law, and the impact of legal principles/rules on commercial activities and the broader society. Here are the best courses to take:
- Bachelor of Commerce in Law
- Higher Certificate in Paralegal Practice
- National Certificate: Paralegal Practice - Human Resource & Employee Relations
- Conveyancing Secretary SLP
- Executive Secretary Legal SLP
- Paralegal SLP
- Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resource Management
- Diploma in Human Resource Management
- Higher Certificate in Human Resource Management Practice
- Higher Certificate in Commerce in Human Resource Management
Personal Development, Digital Learning Badges and Occasional Study
These programs offer scholars immediate skills and training needs to use at your workplace or personal development. Moreover, the ever-competitive job environment requires continuous professional development/advancement skills. These Boston College courses will help you achieve this:
- Digital Learning: Credentials-Badges
- Occasional Study
- Financial Independence Short Course SLP
- Employment Readiness Program SLP
- Study Wise SLP
Lifestyle and Digital Music
Enhance your talents by taking lifestyle and digital music courses that will help you exponentially increase your potential. There is no better time to work your passion than enrolling on these courses:
- Higher Certificate in Marketing: Specialization Digital Music
- Introduction to Digital Music Composition & Production SLP
- Digital Music Composition & Production SLP
- DJ101 SLP
- The Music Business SLP
Is Boston City Campus a private college?
Yes, it is. It is one of the two private colleges that have won the BAC accreditation award in South African history.
How much is the application fee at Boston College?
Boston City Campus fees for 2022 do not charge application charges. Therefore, the financial cost of studying at this institution only applies to the registration, tuition, textbooks and additional academic fees or charges (e.g. supplementary assessment fees, external examination fees, CAT application fees, RPL application fees, etc.)
Additionally, information about extra fees or charges linked with deferral, cancellation, or withdrawal is set out in the student rulebook, registration contract, fee structure, or program fact sheets.
How much are the fees at Boston College?
Reliable information about Boston College courses fees in 2022 is with the institution. Every program has its charges, which change as years go by. Therefore, contact the institution and request the Boston City Campus fees structure 2022 pdf or any other documents that contain details about all the courses, including fee structures. Here are BCC's contact details:
- Website: boston.co.za
- Email: info@boston.co.za
- Tel: 011-551-9000
What is Boston's registration refund policy?
The student, their legal guardian (if necessary), the account payer, and the person providing financial surety for those paying the tuition fees must sign the registration contract after filling it out.
The registration contract is legally binding and restricted to twelve (12) months (at a time). Therefore, one 7 days to pay the program's registration, tuition, and fees after signing the contract.
Please submit a refund request in writing and with an explanation. The institution considers refund requests on a case-by-case basis and information about the fees, withdrawal from a program once studies have commenced, and applications for deferral of studies are in the registration contract and the student rulebook.
What is the Boston College online application process for 2022 courses?
Here is a simple guide:
- Go to BCC's website.
- Click on Boston City Campus.
- Select Bostonites: Our news and views.
- Click enquire/apply now.
- Click any of the checkboxes Information Request, New Student Application, or Continue Application, depending on what you need.
- Enter your contact number and email, then tap the submit button.
Boston College courses are open for anyone who has the necessary qualifications. Any prospective student looking for a chance to study here has made the right decision. Their programs' diversity provides everyone with something suitable to study and secure their future.
