Pitso Mosimane has commented yet again on Rulani Mokwena's move to the Moroccan league after Mamelodi Sundowns exit

The former South African national team manager is wary of the 37-year-old's move to the Nothern part of Africa

A few fans shared their thoughts on Pitso's advice to Mokwena about some of the issues in North Africa

South African tactician Pitso Mosimane has advised Rulani Mokwena as he begins his journey as Wydad Athletic Club's new coach.

The 37-year-old coach joined the Moroccan giants after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns this summer.

Mokwena signed a three-year contract with the Botola league side and also named four South Africans in his technical team at the club.

Mosimane sends warning to Mokwena over North African issues

According to iDiskiTimes, Mosimane, in a recent interview, warns Mokwena to be very careful of the media space in that part of the continent.

"I think the interviews, Rulani is always in the media. I see he is enjoying the space there. He must be very careful of that space. It's a difficult space, not an easy space. Trust me, I know it. You must be scarce from the media there [in North Africa]," the former Al Ahly coach advises Mokwena.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach believes his compatriot will learn faster over there in North Africa.

"He will learn fast [because] there you have to be a little bit calm; it's different, it's not like here, because once you don't do well, it becomes a problem," he added.

Fans react to Mosimane's advice to Mokwena

Dr Melusi Mhlanga said:

"Great advice. I am just not sure about his first signing though."

mabasa_msengo wrote:

"So he's trying to unsettle him. Just like all the ex players of South African soccer fraternity are used to."

brezzada said:

"It is always good when top coaches offer the younger ones... Pitso did well with this gesture."

Mosimane reacts to Rulani Mokwena's Wydad move

Briefly News earlier reported on Pitso Mosimane's comments after Mokwena was appointed Wydad Athletic Club new manager.

Mokwena parted ways with the Brazilians this summer despite winning the DStv Premiership and the inaugural edition of the CAF African Football League last season.

