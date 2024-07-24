Former SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes said he chose to join Mamelodi Sundowns because they matched his ambition to win

The 23-year-old recently signed for the PSL champions despite interest from Soweto club Orlando Pirates

Local football fans backed Johannes to be a star on social media, while others believe the defender will regret moving to Masandawana

Defender Kegan Johannes said it was easy to chose Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Kegan_Johannes.

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana defender Mamelodi Sundowns said he chose to join the PSL champions from SuperSport United due to their 'winning' culture.

The 23-year-old recently joined the PSL champions after spending three years at SuperSport United, crosstown rivals of Masandawana.

Kegan Johannes speaks about his move to Mamelodi Sundowns

Johannes opens up about his move to Sundowns in the tweet below:

Speaking on Sundowns' Twitter (X) profile, Johannes said it was easy to join despite interest from Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

Johannes said:

"I just asked about the environment, and they told me that it's 'winning'. You just have to win, and I think that aligns with my culture as well because I love to win."

After joining Sundowns, Johannes will have plenty of competition, as the side currently boasts Grant Kekana, Mosa Lebusa, and Rivaldo Coetzee.

Fans back Johannes

Local football fans backed Johannes on social media to be the next star at Masandawana, while others felt he made a mistake.

LevaCha Davey Chatsane said Johannes made a mistake:

"After two seasons, he will realise why he should have joined Pirates."

Thabiso Seale said the reason was obvious:

"Money."

Diggs Mo is excited for next season:

"Johannes and Kekana at the centre of defence, that's awesome."

Neli Maxam Neli is not a fan of Johannes:

"Sundowns is downgrading."

Gcinani Ncube backed Johannes:

"Work even harder, and you won't fail."

