PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have won the race to sign highly-rated SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes

The defender joins the club along with Kobamelo Kodisang and Arthur Sales as new additions to the talented squad

Local football fans applauded the signing of Johannes on social media as they believe the PSL champions have added a star to their squad

Kegan Johannes has left SuperSport United for Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Kegan_Johannes

Source: Twitter

Highly-rated defender Kegan Johannes has joined Mamelodi Sundowns from PSL rivals SuperSport United.

The 23-year-old joins Masandawana despite being strongly linked with a move to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

Kegan Johannes joins Mamelodi Sundowns

Watch Johannes' unveiling in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The PSL champions announced Johannes' arrival via Twitter, while the club also celebrated signing Brazilian striker Arthur Sales.

The club tweeted:

“Masandawana, Defender Kegan Johannes has joined Bafana Ba Style on a multi-year deal! Let's welcome our newest addition to the team!"

Sundowns will head into next season seeking to defend their PSL title and aiming for silverware in the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Fans applaud Sundowns

Local football fans applauded Sundowns on social media, believing the PSL champions have significantly improved their squad.

Enerst Maluleke says Sundowns have bolstered their squad:

"At last, Mvala has competition now. We needed a centre-back. When Kekana is injured or absent, Johannes can fill that space. Can't trust Mvala."

Vhadededze Thee Don says admires Masandawana:

"Good signing. Downs is focusing on young talents. That's why he was against Lorch's signature. He doesn't hate the player; he's just aiming at the long-term goals."

Harold Ligege is a fan of Johannes:

"A ball-playing defender, not always kicking the ball forward like Kwinika."

Vuyolwethu Tolo Magadla wished Johannes luck:

"Sundowns always find good players at SuperSport United, and I hope he's going to follow the footsteps of all those who were signed from SSU; good luck, boy."

Bhembe Wandile applauded Sundowns:

"They are signing young and quality players, Kabuyellow!."

Kobamelo Kodisang signs for Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, Portugal-based winger Kobamelo Kodisang has returned to Mzansi after signing for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The talented winger joined the PSL champions from Portuguese side Moreirense SC as their first signing of the current transfer window.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News