Brazilian striker Arthur de Oliviera Sales has joined Mamelodi Sundowns after leaving Belgium side Lommel SK

The 22-year-old signed a long-term deal with the PSL champions, who have added a second overseas-based player to their squad after landing Portugal-based star Kobamelo Kodisang

Local football fans showed their praise for Masandawana on social media after the revealed the signing of the exciting Brazilian forward

Brazilain striker Arthur de Oliviera Sales has been unveiled by Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

After signing South American striker Arthur de Oliviera Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns lived up to their nickname, the Brazilians.

The 22-year-old Brazilians joined Masandawana from Belgian side Lommel SK and joined Kobamelo Kodisang as a new arrival at the club after he left Portuguese side Moreirense FC.

Mamelodi Sundowns signs Arthur de Oliviera Sales

Watch Sundowns reveal Sales in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Sundowns staff member told Briefly News that the Brazilian striker's arrival indicates their ambitions for next season.

The source said:

"Sundowns have been very successful recently, but the club is aiming higher, so it has upped its game regarding transfers. The club expects to bring in more talented players to elevate the team to an even higher level."

Sundowns could welcome another overseas-baed player after striker Lebo Mothiba's transfer to Belgium failed to materialise.

Fans are excited

Local football fans were excited about Sundowns' new arrival on social media, believing the club will continue their PSL dominance.

Indoni Mseleku Shangase is excited:

"We are the Brazilians."

Kolobe Guirella Blaq praised Sundowns:

"Club World Cup preparations. Big team things."

Siphamandla Mkhulise welcomed the new signing:

"Welcome King Arthur. Good centre forward."

Djlegendry FamilyMusic cannot wait to see the new player:

"Welcome, player, what a gem!"

Teekay Masondo says Sundowns conducted good business:

"We really needed to address the forward position. I hope he will hit the ground and help us score goals."

Manqoba Mngqithi could be promoted at Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to announce Manqoba Mngqithi as their new head coach.

Mngqithi, currently serving as the first-team coach, is expected to be promoted to the top job, while the returning Steve Komphela will serve as senior coach.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News