Mzansi striker Lebo Mothiba has entered transfer limbo after his move to Belgium side Standard Liège broke down at the last minute

The 28-year-old's move to Belgium reportedly ended after he could not find common ground in terms of his financial package with Liège

Local football fans said on social media that Mothiba could join a PSL side, while Amakhosi fans have distanced themselves from the striker

Lebo Mothiba could move to the PSL after failing to agree terms with Belgium side Standard Liège. Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images.

Striker Lebo Mothiba's move to Standard Liège has broken down at the last minute, alerting PSL clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The deal to bring Mothiba to Liège reportedly ended after the 28-year-old failed to reach an agreement on his salary, which could be good news to PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lebo Mothiba is available

Mothiba's move to Belgium faced a stumbling block, according to the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who first reported about the move to Liège, said money proved to be a stumbling block in the negotiations.

Tavolieri said:

"Mothiba and Liège could not find common ground with regards to the player's package, which ultimately saw the deal come to an abrupt halt."

After leaving Mzansi in 2014, Mothiba has spent his senior career in France and is now a free agent after leaving Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg.

Fans predict Mothiba's next move

Local football fans posted their predictions of Mothiba's future on social media, while Chiefs supporters said they do not want the striker at the club.

Modibe Johannes said Mothiba should move to Asia:

"That means he will also fail to reach an agreement with Chiefs. He must go to Saudi Arabia if he wants a bigger package."

BRolly LUthando does not want Mothiba at Chiefs:

"He must not even think of going to my Chiefs. We don't want him."

Vukani Vkay says the striker must come home:

"Come back home, boy."

Troy'za Maoko made a prediction:

"Sundowns loading."

Molao Kgatello says Mothiba will stay in Europe:

"He still has offers in France."

Lebo Mothiba was seen at Naturena

As reported by Briefly News, striker Lebo Mothiba was reportedly seen at Kaizer Chiefs training ground after leaving French side RC Strasbourg.

The 28-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Amakhosi after leaving France, while PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are also interested in his services.

