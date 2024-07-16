Bafana Bafana striker Lebogang Mothiba has sealed a move to Belgian side Standard Liège after leaving French outfit RC Strasbourg

The 28-year-old forward has chosen to stay in Europe despite strong links with PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs

Fans took to social media to congratulate Mothiba on earning another European contract, while others questioned his links to the PSL

Bafana Bafana striker Lebogang Mothiba has chosen Belgium over the PSL. Image: lebo_mothiba.

Source: Instagram

Bafana Bafana striker Lebogang Mothiba has ignored interest from Mzansi by drawing close to a move to Belgian side Standard Liège.

The 28-year-old former RC Strasbourg striker is reportedly finalising his switch to Belgium, despite reports suggesting he was seen at Naturena.

Lebogang Mothiba will stay in Europe

Mothiba edges close to Standard Liège, according to the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri said the move is near completion, while Mothiba was also a previous target for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tavolieri said:

"The 28-year-old is reported to be undergoing a medical assessment with the Belgian giants, after which his move to the club would be made permanent."

After graduating from Sundowns' academy, Mothiba has spent most of his senior career in France, playing for Strasbourg and Lille, and has four goals in 17 appearances for Bafana Bafana.

Fans wish Mothiba well

Local football fans congratulated Mothiba on social media while others raised question marks over the PSL's interest in the striker.

Yek Mkhuchy is proud:

"Proud of you."

Villa L P Mofokeng is surprised:

"This guy's agent should be applauded; he's doing a great job selling his guy to Europe."

Nkosinathi Smanga says Mothiba made a good decision:

"Good move."

Flabba Lopewished Mothiba well:

"Good luck, boi."

Xolani Mthembu asked about Chiefs' interest:

"Not Kaizer Chiefs now???"

Shandre Campbell signs for Club Brugge

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United winger Shandre Campbell has joined Belgian giants Club Brugge after a breakthrough season in the PSL.

The 19-year-old winger thanked SuperSport, a club he joined at the age of six, for his development before he was unveiled as a player for the Belgian side.

Source: Briefly News