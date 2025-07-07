The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Teko Modise turned heads with his indigo and gold Martin John Bespoke suit, but many South Africans weren’t enthused

While Modise aimed to embody the “Marvels of Mzansi” theme, fashion police criticised his outfit, with some suggesting he stick to coaching or his usual fashion sense

South Africans didn’t hold back, with many offering colourful commentary on Modise’s fashion choices at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Netizens shared mixed reactions to the outfit of former Mamelodi Sundown star player Teko Modise at the Hollywoodbets Durban July horse racing event held over the weekend.

The theme of this year's event was "Marvels of Mzansi," and Modise donned a Martin John Bespoke suit, its indigo and gold hues channeling Mzansi’s sporting spirit. But very few South Africans online marvelled at his fashion sense, with some throwing shade at the idea behind it.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star Teko Modise turned heads with his indigo and gold Martin John Bespoke suit, but many South Africans weren’t enthused. Image: STRINGER

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana legend now fashion icon

Modise, a Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana legend is no stranger to the spotlight. But this time, it wasn’t for his silky passes or midfield dominance but for his bold, trendsetting style.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Wearing a statement suit that married glamour and modern African flair, the retired star reminded fans he’s still very much part of the game, this time, the fashion game even though not many people were convinced.

South Africans give the outfit a thumbs down

@SiweleleFanBase

"He must stop modeling and come coach us. The #BetwayPrem will ever be the same again #HelaYalo"

@DengaGoden

"Manje yini lamakhetheni awaqokile"

@fundiswa_tuswa

"Hay inene!"

@jappiemoshidi

"Teko okare o na le bogaynyana.... Ke eng tše???"

@NormaMansoor

"I would have had him look so handsome (as he is) distinguished without the cape and lose those “noddy type badges” love you Teko"

@DjMenziM

"I have been noticing of late man are becoming something no one can explain we are in big trouble madoda that's all I can say in 100 years from now those push this mission will eventually win..."

@Mosupi_1

"We see you Leadership ✊🏽Panthera Leo"

@kazaba_luc

"He should just stick to his normal dress code."

@TMakgolwa

"Usisi We Ndawo🔥"

@SimphiweNg10977

"Dona,Smooth operator"

@SuperCool120950

"But why with gay wings though? Groot Money"

@MkhuluhMtungwa

"Bayawugqoka udoti laba ai 🚮"

@Mosupi_1

"I can tell you if he would smile the stress will look much better.m curious to know why he always look stressed."

@JayDealer_Photo

"Dope. Sir Scott Buhle"

@greatScot21

"He just wanna fly...Geronimo M. Anikulapo"

@MfunekoGeronimo

"Some gigs I'll just say no, I'm cool with my Las Vegas raiders outfit"

Teko Modise, a Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana legend is no stranger to the spotlight. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Inside former Kaizer Chiefs Star George Lebese’s R5 million restaurant

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese has successfully reinvented himself as an entrepreneur, embracing a life of luxury beyond football.

He owns Seventeen Lifestyle, a high-end restaurant and entertainment venue in Pretoria, and has launched a bold streetwear brand, Assets Clothing. Known for his flair on and off the pitch, Lebese also showcases his love for luxury through his stylish car collection, including a Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 Coupe.

Source: Briefly News