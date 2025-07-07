‘BBMzansi’ Winner Sweet Guluva’s 2025 Durban July Looks Get Thumbs Up on Social Media
- Social media has been raving over Sweet Guluva's looks at the 2025 Durban July
- The Big Brother Mzansi winner's suits received a massive thumbs up, and peeps can't get over his style
- Meanwhile, others said he could have done better, while his supporters claimed he was the best-dressed at the event
Everybody is talking about Sweet Guluva's outfits for the Durban July, and apparently, he stole the show!
Sweet Guluva stuns at Durban July
The latest Big Brother Mzansi winner, Sweet Guluva, made quite the impression at the 2025 Durban July on the 5th.
The media personality, who recently launched his music career, shared pictures of his opening look, which was a hot pink, three-piece suit.
He wore a matching pink shirt embroidered with "SG" at the cuffs. Styled by Suit Luxe, they added a contrasting black boot to bring Guluva's look together, and he definitely stood out.
And if you thought that was it, his second look took things to another level and proved that Sweet Guluva might be one to look out for in the fashion space.
The Sweet Guluva hitmaker looked like a king in a cream blazer with gold detail and a matching tie. He wore fitted brown pants and black shoes, looking like royalty.
Here's what South African said about Sweet Guluva's Durban July outfits
Fans and peers raved over Sweet Guluva's looks and said the Big Brother Mzansi winner was one of the event's best dressed:
South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, was impressed:
"Absolutely love it."
kanongBF said:
"Wow, he looks so amazing. This is the best-dressed male I've seen so far."
hawreola wrote:
"Pink looks so sharp on you."
gaselanonto posted:
"Now, this is how you make your statement."
Meanwhile, others rolled their eyes and said they weren't impressed:
llee_maile said:
"This only looks good to his fans."
Segodee1 threw shade:
"It’s giving Encandweni Christ ambassadors."
prenishia_18 wasn't impressed:
"He could do better."
Sarah Langa's Durban July look gets peeps talking
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sarah Langa's outfit for the 2025 Durban July.
The model/ influencer paid homage to iSkhothane, who were influential figures in the late 2000s for their flamboyant outfits, music and love for luxury.
Her look received mixed reactions from social media users who said it was poorly executed, while some claimed it did not fit with their year's theme, Marvels of Mzansi, saying she could have done better:
veeray628 said:
"It would have ate more if she dressed up in actual shkotane attire. I see she tried playing around with the concept, but she should have kept it simple like the original colourful shkotane dripped in Italian."
ungodlyanele wrote:
"Nothing about this look screams 'Skhothane,' I was so so confused when I first saw it."
MilaBloom_ added:
"I can appreciate the creativity of the concept, but the execution is so flat."
