Social media has been raving over Sweet Guluva's looks at the 2025 Durban July

The Big Brother Mzansi winner's suits received a massive thumbs up, and peeps can't get over his style

Meanwhile, others said he could have done better, while his supporters claimed he was the best-dressed at the event

Fans were impressed with Sweet Guluva's outfits for the Durban July. Images: sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Everybody is talking about Sweet Guluva's outfits for the Durban July, and apparently, he stole the show!

Sweet Guluva stuns at Durban July

The latest Big Brother Mzansi winner, Sweet Guluva, made quite the impression at the 2025 Durban July on the 5th.

The media personality, who recently launched his music career, shared pictures of his opening look, which was a hot pink, three-piece suit.

He wore a matching pink shirt embroidered with "SG" at the cuffs. Styled by Suit Luxe, they added a contrasting black boot to bring Guluva's look together, and he definitely stood out.

Sweet Guluva showed off his impeccable style with his opening and closing looks for the Durban July. Image: sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

And if you thought that was it, his second look took things to another level and proved that Sweet Guluva might be one to look out for in the fashion space.

The Sweet Guluva hitmaker looked like a king in a cream blazer with gold detail and a matching tie. He wore fitted brown pants and black shoes, looking like royalty.

Here's what South African said about Sweet Guluva's Durban July outfits

Fans and peers raved over Sweet Guluva's looks and said the Big Brother Mzansi winner was one of the event's best dressed:

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, was impressed:

"Absolutely love it."

kanongBF said:

"Wow, he looks so amazing. This is the best-dressed male I've seen so far."

hawreola wrote:

"Pink looks so sharp on you."

gaselanonto posted:

"Now, this is how you make your statement."

Sweet Guluva’s Durban July outfits had everybody talking. Image: sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others rolled their eyes and said they weren't impressed:

llee_maile said:

"This only looks good to his fans."

Segodee1 threw shade:

"It’s giving Encandweni Christ ambassadors."

prenishia_18 wasn't impressed:

"He could do better."

